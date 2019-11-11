- Benoit Cœuré to head a digital currency initiative of BIS
- The global central banks coordinate their efforts to create an alternative to private digital money.
The Bank of International Settlements has chosen Benoît Cœuré to lead the new initiative focused on creating public alternatives to privately-issued digital currencies.
Currently, Mr. Cœuré is a member of the governing council in the European Central Bank, where he was responsible for oversight of payments systems. His term at the European central bank expires on December 31.
The Basel-based BIS will unveil its Innovation Hub initiative aimed at developing monetary and payment innovations.
Mr Cœuré will work on a central bank digital currency together with the Swiss National Bank. The coin based on distributed ledger technology (DLT) will be used for wholesale transactions between banks.
On a larger scale, the initiative will allow the global central banks to pool their resources and stop the potentially dangerous spread of private money.
“We’re not just here to make money, we’re here to make sure we serve the public interest, a global public interest. It’s a role that needs to be done. And it’s the right moment because we’re on the cusp of a huge leap,” Hyun Song Shin said. He works as BIS economic adviser and acting head of the Innovation Hub.
Facebook’s Libra project announced earlier this year, raised concerns month global authorities. Regulators and governments alike believe that the introduction of a wide-spread private money may disrupt the financial system and pose risks of money laundering.
This development forced the central banks to join forces and create an alternative solution.
“From 2017 on, developments have been very fast. The hype about bitcoin brought to the fore a lot of forces in the market and society,” Agustín Carstens general manager of the BIS commented.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Returns to $8.7K as Resistance Becomes New Bull Support
Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $8,700 on Nov. 11 after a fresh downturn once again ended its stay above the $9,000 mark. Data from Coin360 shows BTC/USD reembracing the $8,000 zone after spending much of Sunday evening higher, reaching around $9,100.
Stellar (XLM) retreats from weekend high, stays in green on a day-to-day basis
Stellar (XLM) recovered from the recent low of $0.0683 to trade at $0.0815 on Sunday. By the time of writing, the coin has partially reversed the gains and settled act $0.0778; however, it still enjoys 3% of gains on a day-to-day basis.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD sits in a long-term range
ETH/USD is trading at $186.57 at the time of writing, having retreated from the intraday high of $190.28. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $20.3 billion has lost 1.34% of its value since the beginning of Monday and stayed mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Ripple price update: Reignited bearish momentum targets $0.27
Ripple continues to be depressed towards $0.27 (recent support). It is clear recovery towards $0.30 is nothing but a mirage based on the current technical picture.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.