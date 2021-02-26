The Belarus state is studying the cryptocurrency industry for a potential move into mining digital coins like Bitcoin (BTC).
The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Belarus officially announced Friday that it is actively exploring the pros and cons of cryptocurrency mining. Minister Viktor Karankevich said that the crypto mining industry is rapidly growing all over the world in countries like China, the United States, Canada and Russia.
The minister went on to say that the government is considering tapping into the mining industry following an investigation of the potential risks and other factors:
“This is a new direction for us now. It is interesting but in order to get started with it, we have to conduct a detailed study of this issue, including an assessment of possible risks associated with this kind of activity. We’re on this.”
The Belarusian government has been exploring the question of crypto mining for a while. In April 2019, President Alexander Lukashenko reportedly proposed to deploy excess energy from the country’s first nuclear power plant to mine cryptocurrencies and sell them.
Belarus has been trying to position itself as a cryptocurrency-friendly country in recent years. In 2017, Lukashenko signed a decree on the development of the digital economy, legalizing major crypto-related activities like mining, buying and selling, and trading crypto. In 2019, Belarusbank — the largest bank in Belarus — claimed that it was considering setting up a crypto exchange.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
DOGE bullish failure could cause a 20%-to-40% correction
Dogecoin price shows a failure to hold above the bull flag’s breakout point at $0.055. This lack of buying pressure has caused a pullback into the consolidation zone. Now, DOGE faces a bearish outlook that could result in a steep correction.
Grayscale on selling spree as Bitcoin correlation to equities market deepens
Grayscale gigantic Bitcoin trust is falling at a rate faster than the recent drop in the price of the leading cryptocurrency. Grayscale Bitcoin trust has plunged roughly 20% in less than a week compared to a 13% dip in BTC.
DOT technicals spell doom amid a 40% colossal breakdown
Polkadot is on the verge of another breakdown despite the freefall from the new all-time highs around $42. The support at $30 has been tested twice, leading to a bearish technical pattern.
BAND takes the first step towards a 35% drop
Band Protocol price shows a 43% drop since February 20, suggesting the presence of rampant bears. After bouncing several times from the 50 one-day moving average BAND recently sliced through it.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.