In the last 24 hours, the selling pressure grew Pushing prices of most of the currencies to the lowest of the month. Bitcoin is losing 3.64% and similar amounts for Ethereum, Ripple, or Litecoin. Bitcoin Cash (-7.4%), Bitcoin SV( -7.68%), Stellar Lumens (-7.88%) and EOS (-6.74%) took harder hits. Among Ethereum tokens, Link, BAT, and HEDG, among others, are dropping beyond 6%. Amidst the red, FSN (+31.5%) kept moving upward strongly.

The market capitalization of the sector is currently dropping 4.65% to $222.866 billion, while the traded volume increased by 27% to $30.8 billion. The dominance of the Bitcoin is now 66%, slightly higher than on Monday.

Hot News

Tron (TRX) drops 5.7% on the news that Justin Sun, its founder, might have lost access to his Bank of America account. According to the crypto news outlet decrypt.co, several banks, and blockchain executives have had their bank accounts shut down without any reason. Other venture capital investor, and former PayPal executive, Roelof F. Botha denounced on Twitter that the Bank of America sent him a notice to end his account in less than 30 days.

Chinese state media warns that many blockchain firms in China are hype with no code. The news report said that out of than 32 thousand companies in China that are claiming the use of blockchain technology, really no more than 10% are using it.

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin

Bitcoin continued its bearishness on an increased momentum. In the last 24H, the digital currency is losing 3.64%, and it tested its $8,000 level. The price is on oversold levels, very close to the - 3SD Bollinger bands, which also shows the increasing selling pressure it is experiencing. The price is in an area of previous supports. If the $8,000 key level does not hold, the price may continue to $7,700 and then $7,300, its last bottoming level.

Ripple

Ripple follows the selloff of the crypto sector with a price movement touching its -3SD Bollinger line and breaking its $0.25 support. The next support level is $0.242. But we must expect a halt in this drop since the price is overextended to the selling side.

Ethereum

Ethereum is no exception to the crypto selloff. ETH price dropped below its 200 SMA, and the $180 critical level and now is bouncing off of its $175 level, its price approaching the -3SD Bollinger line. As it happens with Bitcoin and Ripple, the price is oversold, and we can expect a bounce to a consensus level soon.

Litecoin

Litecoin has also dropped and crossed its 200 SMA on heavy volume. The price went as low as $54 to bounce off from there and close above $55. Now it is making small candles consolidating in a horizontal path. The price moves slowly away from its -3SD Bollinger line, but there is no strength on the buying side. the price continues to be dominated by sellers.

