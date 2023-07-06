Share:

Bitcoin Cash with ticker BCHUSD is one of the first weaker ALTcoins with a massive recovery away from the lows. In the 4-hour, we are tracking wave 4 correction after a completed an extended wave 3. It's bouncing sharply and strongly from projected support after a three-wave (A)-(B)-(C) corrective setback in wave 4. So, seems like wave 5 is now underway that can send the price up to 350 – 400 area.

