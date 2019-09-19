BCH/USD made a five-wave recovery from end of 2018 within wave (A)/(1), and was later retraced by a sharp decline. We labelled an A-B-C move in play within a wave (2)/(B), with possible support/bullish turn near the 0.618/0.786 Fib. ratio (230.0/160.0 region). That said, at the moment price can be unfolding a triangle within a wave B, so be aware of more weakness into wave C once it fully unfolds. A later rally above the 389 lvl. would confirm a completed correction, and more gains.

BCH/USD, Daily

On the 4h chart below, we see slow and sideways price movement which can be an indication that price is trading within a triangle correction of a wave B; a triangle is a corrective pattern with five legs, and can be contracting or expanding. We are tracking a contracting one, which is still missing two legs, legs d and e, before a bearish turn lower into wave C may follow.

