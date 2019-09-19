BCH/USD made a five-wave recovery from end of 2018 within wave (A)/(1), and was later retraced by a sharp decline. We labelled an A-B-C move in play within a wave (2)/(B), with possible support/bullish turn near the 0.618/0.786 Fib. ratio (230.0/160.0 region). That said, at the moment price can be unfolding a triangle within a wave B, so be aware of more weakness into wave C once it fully unfolds. A later rally above the 389 lvl. would confirm a completed correction, and more gains.
BCH/USD, Daily
On the 4h chart below, we see slow and sideways price movement which can be an indication that price is trading within a triangle correction of a wave B; a triangle is a corrective pattern with five legs, and can be contracting or expanding. We are tracking a contracting one, which is still missing two legs, legs d and e, before a bearish turn lower into wave C may follow.
BCH/USD, 4h
If you like what we do, then you can subscribe to our webpage at EW-Forecast. Also we have a special TRIAL offer for Crypto services and for FX services.
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cryptocurrency market update: Ripple, NEO and Monero dump as altcoins' short-lived boom takes a breather
The cryptocurrency market is back to the recent default settings; painted red everywhere. This comes after corrected higher three days in arrow. Ethereum, the largest altcoin in the market tested $215 resistance.
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD reverses Wednesday’s gains, goes below $74.0
Monero (XMR) is one of the biggest losers among top-20 coins. XMR/USD has lost nearly 10% since the beginning of Thursday to trade at $73.64 by press time.
Ripple market overview: XRP/USD goodbye $0.32, hello $0.28
Ripple is making a comeback into the rags just as quickly as it ascended to the riches. The gains accrued from earlier in the week majestically cleared multiple resistance levels starting with the simple moving averages.
TRON market update: TRX/USD collapses below $0.0170, loses over 4% in a matter of hours
TRON (TRX) has partially reversed Wednesday’s gains amid global correction on the cryptocurrency markets. TRX/USD has lost over 4.5% of its value to trade at $0.0166 by press time.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.