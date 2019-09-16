-
General cryptocurrency sentiment is lower today, BCH/USD trades 0.29% lower today.
-
The trendline on the four hour chart has been respected four times and is now being tested again.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Altcoins’ pre-season knocks on doors
As is customary in the Cryptocurrencies market, weekend trading results in significant movements. On this occasion, it is the Altcoin segment – and especially Ethereum – that opens Monday's session with a considerable gain over Friday's close.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD settles below $180.00 amid growing bearish sentiments
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $20.9 billion has broken above critical $190.00 to trade at $194.30 at the time of writing. ETH/USD has gained over 3% on a day-on-day basis and 2.5% since the beginning of the day.
Dash market update: DASH/USD stays on positive side, ignores delisting news
Dash is the 16th largest digital asset with the current market value of $818 million. After a strong growth into the ned of the previous week, the coin has settled at $90.80, trading with a short-term bullish bias.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD settles above $0.2600, upside momentum fading away
Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $11.3 billion, made its way above $0.2600 barrier to trade at $0.2630 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.