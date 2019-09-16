General cryptocurrency sentiment is lower today, BCH/USD trades 0.29% lower today.

The trendline on the four hour chart has been respected four times and is now being tested again.

The structure on the four-hour chart looks better than most crypto pairs at the moment.

We are in a sequence of higher highs and higher lows and only the last wave high is lower than the previous.

This is showing us that 310 is a tough nut to crack and bulls cannot push price though.

On the downside, the 300 psychological level could prove to be a good support. Under that 292 and 284 could hold.

On the volume profile side, the price us underneath the value area of 304.09.

If price stays consistantly lower look for a retest at the value area of 304.09 as a mean reversion often occurs.