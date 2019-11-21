BCH/USD was not immune to the crypto crash as it is 6.44% lower on the session.

There is another support level to watch on the downside at 197.72.

BCH/USD Daily Chart

Looking at the daily BCH/USD chart there are some key support levels close by.

Just around the psychological 200.00 level there is a trendline and a horizontal level at 197.72.

The price is still in a very bearish phase at the moment but we need to see who the session closes.

The trend is still down with the price making lower low and lower highs over the long term.

This trend can only continue if 197.2 is taken out on the downside.

Additional Levels