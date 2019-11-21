  • BCH/USD was not immune to the crypto crash as it is 6.44% lower on the session.
  • There is another support level to watch on the downside at 197.72.

BCH/USD Daily Chart

Looking at the daily BCH/USD chart there are some key support levels close by.

Just around the psychological 200.00 level there is a trendline and a horizontal level at 197.72.

The price is still in a very bearish phase at the moment but we need to see who the session closes.

The trend is still down with the price making lower low and lower highs over the long term. 

This trend can only continue if 197.2 is taken out on the downside.

Bitcoin Cash analysis

Additional Levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 227.4945
Today Daily Change -15.4551
Today Daily Change % -6.36
Today daily open 242.9496
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 277.8205
Daily SMA50 251.773
Daily SMA100 273.064
Daily SMA200 323.5036
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 248.1581
Previous Daily Low 237.5638
Previous Weekly High 301.5106
Previous Weekly Low 258.0124
Previous Monthly High 306.85
Previous Monthly Low 197.9382
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 244.1111
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 241.6108
Daily Pivot Point S1 237.6229
Daily Pivot Point S2 232.2962
Daily Pivot Point S3 227.0285
Daily Pivot Point R1 248.2172
Daily Pivot Point R2 253.4848
Daily Pivot Point R3 258.8115

 

 

Bitcoin Price Loses $8,000 Support as Bears Drive Market to 4-Week Low

Data from Coin360 showed BTC/USD finally reentering the $7,000 range on Thursday, marking its lowest since the last week of October. $7,880 was met by an immediate bounce to $7,940. 

Some XRP transactions involved in the financial pyramids

Analysts from Elliptic monitored XRP transactions and identified several hundred accounts related to illegal activities. the Block reports.

The Ethereum Foundation reveals the details of the upcoming Istanbul hard fork

After a series of semi-official reports, the Ethereum Foundation representatives published a full guide to the upcoming Istanbul hardfork, where they detailed the software requirements and the actions to be taken bu users.

Bitcoin Cash price update: BCH/USD future is still bright, $300 is the rendezvous

Bitcoin Cash recently tested $230 during the slump that shuttered various tentative support areas including $280, $260 and $240. Ranging channel support ($270) was also broken. Following the drop, an effort has been made to ....

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere

Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.

