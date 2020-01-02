Bitcoin Cash is trader over 5% lower after Thursday's sell-off.

The price has broken a key trendline on the 4-Hour chart.

BCH/USD 4-Hour Chart

Bitcoin Cash is trading over 5% lower after Thursday's crypto crash.

The price is now trading under the 55 and 200 EMA's.

The key point on the chart is the break of the trendline.

The next support is 182.58, followed by the main wave low of 170.03.

On the topside, any break back above 200.00 would be a bonus for the bulls.

Additional Levels