- Bitcoin Cash is trader over 5% lower after Thursday's sell-off.
- The price has broken a key trendline on the 4-Hour chart.
BCH/USD 4-Hour Chart
Bitcoin Cash is trading over 5% lower after Thursday's crypto crash.
The price is now trading under the 55 and 200 EMA's.
The key point on the chart is the break of the trendline.
The next support is 182.58, followed by the main wave low of 170.03.
On the topside, any break back above 200.00 would be a bonus for the bulls.
Additional Levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|193.6784
|Today Daily Change
|-10.2131
|Today Daily Change %
|-5.01
|Today daily open
|203.8915
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|196.4792
|Daily SMA50
|213.8534
|Daily SMA100
|230.6505
|Daily SMA200
|286.3506
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|208.361
|Previous Daily Low
|202.6628
|Previous Weekly High
|203.6802
|Previous Weekly Low
|182.5682
|Previous Monthly High
|220.5853
|Previous Monthly Low
|170.0256
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|204.8395
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|206.1843
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|201.5825
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|199.2736
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|195.8844
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|207.2807
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|210.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|212.9789
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
