  • Bitcoin Cash is trader over 5% lower after Thursday's sell-off.
  • The price has broken a key trendline on the 4-Hour chart.

BCH/USD 4-Hour Chart

Bitcoin Cash is trading over 5% lower after Thursday's crypto crash.

The price is now trading under the 55 and 200 EMA's.

The key point on the chart is the break of the trendline.

The next support is 182.58, followed by the main wave low of 170.03.

On the topside, any break back above 200.00 would be a bonus for the bulls.

Bitcoin Cash Analysis

Additional Levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 193.6784
Today Daily Change -10.2131
Today Daily Change % -5.01
Today daily open 203.8915
 
Trends
Daily SMA20  196.4792
Daily SMA50  213.8534
Daily SMA100 230.6505
Daily SMA200 286.3506
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 208.361
Previous Daily Low 202.6628
Previous Weekly High 203.6802
Previous Weekly Low 182.5682
Previous Monthly High 220.5853
Previous Monthly Low 170.0256
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 204.8395
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 206.1843
Daily Pivot Point S1 201.5825
Daily Pivot Point S2 199.2736
Daily Pivot Point S3 195.8844
Daily Pivot Point R1 207.2807
Daily Pivot Point R2 210.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 212.9789

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin loses momentum against Ethereum in 2020

The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $7112 and supports the psychological level for the time being before a predictable incursion into the upper 6000-dollar zone.

How to use the ETH/BTC cross to accumulate crypto value in 2020

Many of the biggest exchanges in the world, like Binance, are pure crypto-to-crypto, meaning you can buy and sell crypto by using other cryptos. The most popular base currency is either USDT or Bitcoin. 

Ethereum goes through Muir Glacier unaffected

ETH/USD hit the intraday low at $128.40 and recovered to $129.40 by the time of writing. The initial resistance is created by psychologic $130.00 reinforced by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour and the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band. 

XRP/USD bearish flag subject to breakout

Price action is narrowing within a bearish pennant structure via the daily chart view, potential breakout south is eyed. A near-term ascending trend line is being tested to the downside by the market bears, a breach could invite another wave of selling. 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive

The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.

