  • Bitcoin Cash is trading 0.5% higher today as crypto sentiment is mixed.
  • The price has now consolidated into a wedge chart pattern.

BCH/USD Hourly Chart

Bitcoin Cash is trading 0.5% higher today and now is a consolidation phase.

The price broke through the 55EMA and has now come back to test it.

The 200EMA is closer to the 200 psychological level.

The main point of the chart is to highlight the chart pattern. The price has now consolidated into a wedge formation.

The last candle is looking very bearish so the support is in focus.

Lastly, the RSI indicator has just dipped under the 50 mid-line which could also indicate more weakness is to come.

Bitcoin Cash Analysis

BCH/USD Additional Levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 186.9814
Today Daily Change 0.9155
Today Daily Change % 0.49
Today daily open 186.0659
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 205.7251
Daily SMA50 237.7535
Daily SMA100 245.2518
Daily SMA200 299.5877
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 190.6931
Previous Daily Low 182.6606
Previous Weekly High 215.2689
Previous Weekly Low 203.5318
Previous Monthly High 308.1348
Previous Monthly Low 192.2474
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 185.729
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 187.6247
Daily Pivot Point S1 182.2533
Daily Pivot Point S2 178.4407
Daily Pivot Point S3 174.2208
Daily Pivot Point R1 190.2858
Daily Pivot Point R2 194.5057
Daily Pivot Point R3 198.3183

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Crypto Today: A bit of calm before the storm

The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,100 (-0.6%). The coin has entered range-bound trading after wild gyrations in the first half of the week. During early Asian hours, the first digital coin is oscillation in a narrow 100-dollar range.

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD bulls wake in readiness for an action-packed weekend

Bitcoin Cash finally let go of the former strong support at $200. The breakdown plummeted below $190 (previous buy zone) and $180. Luckily the buyer congestion at $170 put an end to the declines and kick-started the ongoing bullish momentum.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD sliding down on PlusToken liquidation concerns

Ethereum hit the recovery high at $134.50 and resumed the decline. At the time of writing, the second-largest digital asset is changing hands at $127.40, off the intraday low of $125.95.

TRON recovers on a steady flow of positive news

At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0132, having recovered from the intraday low of $0.0129. The 12th largest coin has gained 2.5% since this time on Thursday amid improving sentiments on the cryptocurrency markets. 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Welcome to pre-holiday roller-coaster

The cryptocurrency market lived through another bloody week that saw Bitcoin's collapse below $6,500 and spectacular return above $7,400 within a single day.

