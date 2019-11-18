Rajan Dhall, MSTA Rajan Dhall, MSTA
FXStreet

BCH/USD Technical Analysis: The crypto price fall has led Bitcoin Cash to fall below 250.00

Cryptos |
  • All major cryptocurrencies took a dive after selling volume kicks in.
  • BCH/USD has fallen below 250.00 and is approaching the 61.8% Fibonacci level.

Bitcoin Cash 4-Hour Chart

Bitcoin Cash has sold off in recent price action.

The BCH/USD pair is now trading below the 250.00 psychological level.

The golden Fibonacci ratio of 61.8% has provided some support and helped stem losses.

The level also confluences with a support zone from 9th July.

Bitcoin Cash Chart

Additional Levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 245.4442
Today Daily Change -20.5620
Today Daily Change % -7.73
Today daily open 266.0062
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 284.3927
Daily SMA50 250.6302
Daily SMA100 275.4369
Daily SMA200 323.8384
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 270.2154
Previous Daily Low 260.1085
Previous Weekly High 301.5106
Previous Weekly Low 258.0124
Previous Monthly High 306.85
Previous Monthly Low 197.9382
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 266.3546
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 263.9694
Daily Pivot Point S1 260.6713
Daily Pivot Point S2 255.3365
Daily Pivot Point S3 250.5644
Daily Pivot Point R1 270.7783
Daily Pivot Point R2 275.5503
Daily Pivot Point R3 280.8852

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

The hunt for a bottom continues as Bitcoin grinds to $8,000

The hunt for a bottom continues as Bitcoin grinds to $8,000

The digital asset market has been largely in shambles in the last 24 hours. There is a need for a reversal ahead of the holiday season. However, the downward pressure is so great that recovery is hampered and paths of least resistance remain to the downside.

More Cryptocurrencies News

Stellar tokens worth of $3.6 million transferred to Kraken. XLM drops below DMA50

Stellar tokens worth of $3.6 million transferred to Kraken. XLM drops below DMA50

About 50 million Stellar coins were transferred to the US-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken. This movement might have triggered the price collapse.

More Stellar Lumens News

Neo price analysis: NEO/USD sandwiched between SMA 20 and SMA 200 curves

Neo price analysis: NEO/USD sandwiched between SMA 20 and SMA 200 curves

NEO/USD is about to chart its third straight bearish day. Over this period, NEO/USD fell from $12.40 to $11.24. The latest session is sandwiched between the 20-day SMA 20 on the upside and the SMA 200 on the downside.

More NEO News

Major trendline support shuttered, TRX/USD risks plunging to $0.0120

Major trendline support shuttered, TRX/USD risks plunging to $0.0120

The freshly renewed bearish wave on Monday was a blow to the much-anticipated bull rally ahead of the holiday season. Tron (TRX) was among the worst-hit coins by the acute selling pressure. The digital asset extended the bearish leg below the 50 SMA ...

More Cryptocurrencies News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere

Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location