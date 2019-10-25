  • Trendline originating in June has now been broken to the upside.
  • The BCH/USD price shot up this afternoon as with most cryptos.

 

Looking at the daily chart below you can see a big up move today as the price shot 20.74% higher.

Now the price were most contracts have been traded could be the target at 308.00.

The trendline and massive descending wedge formation has been broken to the upside.

The resistance at 270.41 has held firm, let's see if the bulls can close above that level.

The same 270.41 level is the head and shoulders next line that was broken on September 24th.

Bitcoin Cash analysis

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 258.3387
Today Daily Change 46.0201
Today Daily Change %  21.68
Today daily open 212.3186
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 223.0472
Daily SMA50  256.1301
Daily SMA100 284.4389
Daily SMA200 324.8407
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 217.9325
Previous Daily Low 206.4504
Previous Weekly High 230.9302
Previous Weekly Low 207.7218
Previous Monthly High 333.7339
Previous Monthly Low 202.6094
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 213.5464
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 210.8366
Daily Pivot Point S1 206.5352
Daily Pivot Point S2 200.7518
Daily Pivot Point S3 195.0532
Daily Pivot Point R1 218.0173
Daily Pivot Point R2 223.7159
Daily Pivot Point R3 229.4993

 

 

