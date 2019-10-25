- Trendline originating in June has now been broken to the upside.
- The BCH/USD price shot up this afternoon as with most cryptos.
Looking at the daily chart below you can see a big up move today as the price shot 20.74% higher.
Now the price were most contracts have been traded could be the target at 308.00.
The trendline and massive descending wedge formation has been broken to the upside.
The resistance at 270.41 has held firm, let's see if the bulls can close above that level.
The same 270.41 level is the head and shoulders next line that was broken on September 24th.
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|258.3387
|Today Daily Change
|46.0201
|Today Daily Change %
|21.68
|Today daily open
|212.3186
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|223.0472
|Daily SMA50
|256.1301
|Daily SMA100
|284.4389
|Daily SMA200
|324.8407
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|217.9325
|Previous Daily Low
|206.4504
|Previous Weekly High
|230.9302
|Previous Weekly Low
|207.7218
|Previous Monthly High
|333.7339
|Previous Monthly Low
|202.6094
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|213.5464
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|210.8366
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|206.5352
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|200.7518
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|195.0532
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|218.0173
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|223.7159
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|229.4993
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin is not a threat to fiat currencies, says Galaxy Digital’s CEO Mike Novogratz
The recent Bitcoin price drop was mere coincidence with Mark Zuckerberg’s hearing the U.S. House Financial Services Committee according to the CEO of Galaxy Digital Michael Novogratz. The former hedge fund manager says that the price movement occurs due to a number of inputs.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD recovery capped by SMA100 on a daily chart – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP is changing hands at $0.2774, staying close to the intraday high. The third digital asset has gained over 2.6% of its value in the recent 24 hours amid slow recovery on the cryptocurrency market after a sharp sell-off earlier this week.
Litecoin market overview: Goodbye $50, hello $20
The drop in Litecoin price should not come as a surprise to investors. The drop is only a continuation to the downtrend that kicked off when LTC/USD was rejected at $145 in June.
Bitcoin Cash market update: From the ashes, BCH/USD rises
Bitcoin Cash is readying to tackle the resistance at $220. This comes after a marvelous recovery movement from the lows recently recorded at $197.78. The upward retracement has touched ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.