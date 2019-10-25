Trendline originating in June has now been broken to the upside.

The BCH/USD price shot up this afternoon as with most cryptos.

Looking at the daily chart below you can see a big up move today as the price shot 20.74% higher.

Now the price were most contracts have been traded could be the target at 308.00.

The trendline and massive descending wedge formation has been broken to the upside.

The resistance at 270.41 has held firm, let's see if the bulls can close above that level.

The same 270.41 level is the head and shoulders next line that was broken on September 24th.