  • Bitcoin Cash trades over half a percent higher today as crypto sentiment is mixed.
  • The chart structure is making higher highs and higher lows on an intraday basis.

Bitcoin Cash 30-Minute Chart

The BCH/USD pair looks like it is trying to form a base pattern.

On the 30-minute timeframe the price has made some higher low higher high waves.

There was a rejection as price hit the 245.00 area. 

Now a channel has formed it will be interesting to see if it is observed.

250.00 still remains as the main point of resistance to the upside as it is a major psychological level.

 

Bitcoin Cash Analysis

Additional Levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 242.941
Today Daily Change 1.2495
Today Daily Change % 0.52
Today daily open 241.6915
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 279.8352
Daily SMA50 251.4666
Daily SMA100 274.0177
Daily SMA200 323.6112
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 247.8767
Previous Daily Low 232.721
Previous Weekly High 301.5106
Previous Weekly Low 258.0124
Previous Monthly High 306.85
Previous Monthly Low 197.9382
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 238.5105
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 242.0872
Daily Pivot Point S1 233.6494
Daily Pivot Point S2 225.6073
Daily Pivot Point S3 218.4936
Daily Pivot Point R1 248.8051
Daily Pivot Point R2 255.9188
Daily Pivot Point R3 263.9609

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

