- Bitcoin Cash trades over half a percent higher today as crypto sentiment is mixed.
- The chart structure is making higher highs and higher lows on an intraday basis.
Bitcoin Cash 30-Minute Chart
The BCH/USD pair looks like it is trying to form a base pattern.
On the 30-minute timeframe the price has made some higher low higher high waves.
There was a rejection as price hit the 245.00 area.
Now a channel has formed it will be interesting to see if it is observed.
250.00 still remains as the main point of resistance to the upside as it is a major psychological level.
Additional Levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|242.941
|Today Daily Change
|1.2495
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|241.6915
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|279.8352
|Daily SMA50
|251.4666
|Daily SMA100
|274.0177
|Daily SMA200
|323.6112
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|247.8767
|Previous Daily Low
|232.721
|Previous Weekly High
|301.5106
|Previous Weekly Low
|258.0124
|Previous Monthly High
|306.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|197.9382
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|238.5105
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|242.0872
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|233.6494
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|225.6073
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|218.4936
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|248.8051
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|255.9188
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|263.9609
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
