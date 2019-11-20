Bitcoin Cash trades over half a percent higher today as crypto sentiment is mixed.

The chart structure is making higher highs and higher lows on an intraday basis.

Bitcoin Cash 30-Minute Chart

The BCH/USD pair looks like it is trying to form a base pattern.

On the 30-minute timeframe the price has made some higher low higher high waves.

There was a rejection as price hit the 245.00 area.

Now a channel has formed it will be interesting to see if it is observed.

250.00 still remains as the main point of resistance to the upside as it is a major psychological level.

Additional Levels