  • The Bitcoin Cash price is 3.15% higher against the dollar as bulls take control.
  • Traders are now looking at the trend break to see if the trend will now change to move higher.

 

After producing a base formation between 207 and 215 the Bitcoin Cash price has started to move higher.

More recently on the hourly chart below the BCH/USD price has broken out beyond the 277.77 resistance area backed by a decent amount of volume on the Coinbase exchange.

Now the 242.00 resistance point is in focus. If the price breaks that consolidation high we can assume the trend will change to an uptrend.

Right now we are above the volume point of control. This is represented by the peak of the bell curve on the volume profile indicator on the right-hand side of the chart.

These areas act as a magnet for price and as long as the BCH/USD price stays above the 225.00 area we can say the price is above the mean value area and positive.

Overall, on the hourly chart, things are looking good for the bulls. On the daily chart, the next level of resistance is at 255.06.

Bitcoin Cash Analysis

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 231.9279
Today Daily Change 6.8922
Today Daily Change %  3.06
Today daily open  225.0357
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 223.9066
Daily SMA50 261.6062
Daily SMA100 288.5428
Daily SMA200 326.0515
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 226.9
Previous Daily Low 211.0147
Previous Weekly High 230.9302
Previous Weekly Low 207.7218
Previous Monthly High 333.7339
Previous Monthly Low 202.6094
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 220.8318
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 217.0829
Daily Pivot Point S1 215.067
Daily Pivot Point S2 205.0982
Daily Pivot Point S3 199.1817
Daily Pivot Point R1 230.9522
Daily Pivot Point R2 236.8687
Daily Pivot Point R3 246.8375

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

