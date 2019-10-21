- The Bitcoin Cash price is 3.15% higher against the dollar as bulls take control.
- Traders are now looking at the trend break to see if the trend will now change to move higher.
After producing a base formation between 207 and 215 the Bitcoin Cash price has started to move higher.
More recently on the hourly chart below the BCH/USD price has broken out beyond the 277.77 resistance area backed by a decent amount of volume on the Coinbase exchange.
Now the 242.00 resistance point is in focus. If the price breaks that consolidation high we can assume the trend will change to an uptrend.
Right now we are above the volume point of control. This is represented by the peak of the bell curve on the volume profile indicator on the right-hand side of the chart.
These areas act as a magnet for price and as long as the BCH/USD price stays above the 225.00 area we can say the price is above the mean value area and positive.
Overall, on the hourly chart, things are looking good for the bulls. On the daily chart, the next level of resistance is at 255.06.
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|231.9279
|Today Daily Change
|6.8922
|Today Daily Change %
|3.06
|Today daily open
|225.0357
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|223.9066
|Daily SMA50
|261.6062
|Daily SMA100
|288.5428
|Daily SMA200
|326.0515
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|226.9
|Previous Daily Low
|211.0147
|Previous Weekly High
|230.9302
|Previous Weekly Low
|207.7218
|Previous Monthly High
|333.7339
|Previous Monthly Low
|202.6094
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|220.8318
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|217.0829
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|215.067
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|205.0982
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|199.1817
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|230.9522
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|236.8687
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|246.8375
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin keeps hovering around $8,200 as bears push the price down
BTC/USD has had a bearish start to Tuesday. This Monday also turned out to be a seller-heavy one as BTC fell from $8,235.70 to $8,217. There is a lack of healthy support levels on the downside.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD range-bound amid low trading activity
ETH/USD bottomed at $168.35 on October 18 and, having recovered above $170.00 entered a range-bound phase. By the time of writing, the second largest coin settled at $174.30, amid slow trading activity.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD stuck at $0.29 – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP is changing hands at $0.2900, off the recent high registered at $0.3041. Now the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $12.5 billion has stayed unchanged in recent 24 hours amid range-bound trading on the global cryptocurrency market.
Litecoin: LTC/USD falling wedge pattern hints breakout
Litecoin is grinding closer to a falling wedge pattern likely to correct the extended downtrend. The zone at $50-53 becomes a viable support area capable of halting massive declines.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nothing to crow about
Bitcoin (BTC) attempted a recovery above $8,400 and resumed the decline into the end of the week.