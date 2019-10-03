  • Bitcoin Cash is trading 2.89% lower today as crypto sentiment remains weak.
  • Just recently price tried to break lower but is meeting some support.

 

Looking at the Bitcoin Cash hourly chart below you can see the price broke out of the triangle pattern to the downside.

This move has been rejected for now as the bull have come back in to take the price back above the support zone at 219.11.

The relative strength indicator (RSI) has also broken lower and is slowly edging toward the oversold zone. 

The value area on the chart is at 223.20 and the price is under that point at the moment but if we get a firmer confirmation of the rejection lets see if the price can push back up.

The longer-term trend is still lower but the market have built a base at around 200.00.

 

Bitcoin Cash Analysis

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 218.8908
Today Daily Change -6.5557
Today Daily Change % -2.91
Today daily open 225.4465
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 271.7333
Daily SMA50 289.8159
Daily SMA100 321.2659
Daily SMA200 320.8014
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 225.9705
Previous Daily Low 220.617
Previous Weekly High 311.7574
Previous Weekly Low 202.6094
Previous Monthly High 333.7339
Previous Monthly Low 202.6094
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 223.9255
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 222.6621
Daily Pivot Point S1 222.0522
Daily Pivot Point S2 218.6579
Daily Pivot Point S3 216.6988
Daily Pivot Point R1 227.4057
Daily Pivot Point R2 229.3648
Daily Pivot Point R3 232.7591

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC bulls can't make their way above DMA200

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC bulls can't make their way above DMA200

Bitcoin (BTC) hit $8,416 high on Wednesday and retreated to $8,250 by press time. The first digital coin has been range-bound with a bearish bias on Thursday amid growing indecision on the market.

Ethereum market update: ETH/USD stays boring, getting ready for a decisive breakthrough

Ethereum market update: ETH/USD stays boring, getting ready for a decisive breakthrough

ETH/USD is range-bound during Thursday trading. The second-largest digital coin with the current market value of $19.2 billion has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day amid vanishing volatility and low trading volumes. 

Monero price analysis: XMR/USD trends in a downward flag formation

Monero price analysis: XMR/USD trends in a downward flag formation

XMR/USD is currently priced at $56.35 and is trending in a downward flag formation. The price has had a bullish start to the day, following a bullish Wednesday. The hourly breakdown shows us that the bulls and bears have been involved in a back-and-forth throughout Wednesday. 

EOS price analysis: EOS/USD bulls intimidated by DMA100 at $4.20

EOS price analysis: EOS/USD bulls intimidated by DMA100 at $4.20

EOS has been pretty directionless lately. The 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.7 billion is siting in a tight range, limited by $3.00 on the upside and $2.70 on the downside. EOS/USD has been unable ot move outside this channel since September 25.

Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin

Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin

All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.

