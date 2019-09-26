Cryptocurrency sentiment is still lower today and Bitcoin Cash trades over 5% lower today.

BCH/USD finds support ahead of 200.00 and today's low stands at 201.66.

After completing the large head and shoulders pattern the price broke lower toward the 200.00 psychological level.

The price has just rejected lower levels for the session and bulls came in just ahead of the 200.00 level.

The trendline has also been broken and often price comes back to test trendlines on many occasions.

This level has been used at support previously and in December 2018 the zone was also a previous resistance.