  • Cryptocurrency sentiment is still lower today and Bitcoin Cash trades over 5% lower today.
  • BCH/USD finds support ahead of 200.00 and today's low stands at 201.66.

 

After completing the large head and shoulders pattern the price broke lower toward the 200.00 psychological level.

The price has just rejected lower levels for the session and bulls came in just ahead of the 200.00 level.

The trendline has also been broken and often price comes back to test trendlines on many occasions.

This level has been used at support previously and in December 2018 the zone was also a previous resistance.

Bitcoin Cash analysis

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 216.5256
Today Daily Change -11.2712
Today Daily Change % -4.95
Today daily open 227.7968
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 298.9206
Daily SMA50 304.9757
Daily SMA100 336.8531
Daily SMA200 317.6148
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 244.676
Previous Daily Low 215.337
Previous Weekly High 333.7339
Previous Weekly Low 300.0488
Previous Monthly High 358.4945
Previous Monthly Low 267.0256
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 226.5445
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 233.4685
Daily Pivot Point S1 213.8638
Daily Pivot Point S2 199.9309
Daily Pivot Point S3 184.5247
Daily Pivot Point R1 243.2029
Daily Pivot Point R2 258.609
Daily Pivot Point R3 272.542

 

 

