- Bitcoin Cash has broken 300 to the upside and is up 3.5% for the session.
- A key trendline has been broken which originated on 26th June.
Bitcoin Cash is moving higher today and has broken the 300 psychological level to the upside.
On the technical front, the daily candlestick chart above shows a Marubozu close indicating more bullish price action.
Having said that BCH/USD is not out of the woods the chart above shows a serious consolidation phase with strong levels between 255 and 362.
In terms of resistance levels, 326 could halt the uptrend and the stronger 370 beyond that. The main support is 270 and if that breaks BCH/USD will make a lower high lower low formation.
Looking at the volume histogram at the bottom of the chart it showing a distinct lack of volume on the Coinbase exchange. If a rally to the upside is to be continued you would want some more backing from the market.
The 1-hour chart below is showing that momentum might slow down as the RSI wave made a lower high while price made a higher high.
On the downside, if the trendline break on the RSI chart that could indicate a retracement is in the making.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bulls are back and eyeing these higher levels – Confluence Detector
Bakkt begins its soft launch on September 6, with the full launch on the 23. The new options initiative is backed by cash settlements – potentially resulting in funds flowing into cryptocurrencies. Preparations to Bakkt's launch may be behind the current rise.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD recovers from lows, bulls aim at $70.00
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $67.17, having gained 2.5% in recent 24 hours. The coin bottomed at $62.37 on August 31 nad has been growing slowly ever since. The coin has settled above $65.00, which improved the short-term technical picture.
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin dominance soars; altcoin’s future in jeopardy
The battle between the bulls and the bears has intensified over the past few days. Negative volatility thrust Bitcoin back under $9,400. This saw Bitcoin close the second month in a row in losses.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD retreats from recent high amid lack of upside momentum
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.1 has been moving in lockstep with Bitcoin and all major altcoins. ETH/USD has gained over 3.5% in recent 24 hours to trade at $177.50 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.