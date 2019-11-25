  • Earlier in the session, cryptocurrency majors crashed lower only to recover soon after.
  • Bitcoin Cash reached a low of 192.10 and now trades 4.71% higher.

Bitcoin Cash Daily Chart

Bitcoin Cash has retaken the 200.00 level after crashing to a new 7-month low price of 192.10.

Printing below a major support level is obviously bearish but it remains to be seen if the price will close the day under the psychological support.

As you can see from the chart below the BCH price has been making lower lows and lower highs since late June.

For a move higher to be confirmed, I would look for a break of the trendline and the 240.00 resistance zone. 

But for now, let's see if the bulls can keep the price above 200.00.

Bitcoin Cash Analysis

Additional Levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 211.2069
Today Daily Change 8.8108
Today Daily Change % 4.35
Today daily open 202.3961
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 262.8445
Daily SMA50 250.947
Daily SMA100 268.5699
Daily SMA200 322.0128
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 216.7007
Previous Daily Low 200.5249
Previous Weekly High 270.2154
Previous Weekly Low 195.1279
Previous Monthly High 306.85
Previous Monthly Low 197.9382
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 206.704
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 210.5215
Daily Pivot Point S1 196.3804
Daily Pivot Point S2 190.3647
Daily Pivot Point S3 180.2046
Daily Pivot Point R1 212.5562
Daily Pivot Point R2 222.7164
Daily Pivot Point R3 228.7321

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin (BTC) smashes above $7,000 handle, bulls rejoice

Bitcoin (BTC) smashes above $7,000 handle, bulls rejoice

Bitcoin bottomed at $6,526  during early Asian hours. A thick layer of stop orders forced the bears to slow down their assault and allowed for an extended recovery towards $7,000.

More Bitcoin News

Litecoin (LTC) price analysis: LTC/USD recovers above $43.00, further upside is limited

Litecoin (LTC) price analysis: LTC/USD recovers above $43.00, further upside is limited

Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.7 billion, has recovered from the intraday low to trade at $43.66 by the time of writing.

More Litecoin News

Ethereum network experienced an abnormal increase in fees

Ethereum network experienced an abnormal increase in fees

Abnormally high commissions were registered in certain blocks of the Ethereum network in the end of the previous week. Sometimes the cost exceeded $30, and even $40, according to the crypto news media outlet Bitcoinist.

More Ethereum News

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD knocks on $0.20, why recovery remains to be a pipe dream?

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD knocks on $0.20, why recovery remains to be a pipe dream?

Ripple bears have been outperforming themselves since Friday. XRP/USD is the worst-hit by the consistent selling activity among the top three cryptocurrencies; Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP.

More Ripple News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage

Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location