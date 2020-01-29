The miners who are from Europe and North America are expected to control 2.5 EH/s of hashing power by May this year.

A big group of anonymous miners wrote a detailed post where they outline the main reasons why the recently proposed 12.5% tax is flawed. The miners, who are from North America and Europe, are expected to control 2.5 EH/s of hashing power by May this year.

The miners called themselves as "staunch Bitcoin Cash proponents" but have stayed anonymous out of fear of retaliation from Roger Ver and Jihan Wu. They were among the people who signed the contested proposal penned by BTC.TOP CEO Jiang Zhuoer. The proposal called for a soft fork with a compulsory 12.5% tax on miners in order to maintain BCH's developer fund.

Having been inspired by the philosophy of the Communist Chinese Comrade Deng Xiaoping, Zhueoer’s Medium post did not get accepted by the miners.

The citation of Chinese Communists Party Deng Xiao Ping philosophy as a guiding precept for Bitcoin Cash is definitely not well received in our rank.

The critical response also highlighted the fact that those pools that are not self-mining BCH will not be contributing to the fund at all. Rather, they will use the hashing power of individual miners to levy taxes on them. The group also questioned the viability of Bitcoin Cash, which will lose an extra 12.5% of its hashrate after the upcoming halvening if the soft fork is given the go-ahead.

The network is in a very precarious position and we worry that our opponent will use this to destroy our currency.



