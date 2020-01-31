BCH blockchain witnesses no block for 5 hours 19 minutes, but no significant effect

Due to less usage, the transaction backlog was cleared without any apparent difficulty and activity resumed later.

On January 30, The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) blockchain witnessed no new block for about five hours. But due to decreased usage, the transaction backlog was cleared with ease and regular activity resumed later. Blockchain explorer Blockchair data reveals that BCH block number 620025 was mined at 2:14 on January 30. The next one, 620026, was found at 7:33 on the same day with 6,950 transactions in 2.33 megabytes, which is an unusually high number. The next block carried 1,590 transactions in 0.56 megabytes, after which another block recorded around 100 transactions, with regular activity resuming.

A Bitcoin block, on average, carries about 2,000 transactions. Blockchair shows that Bitcoin Cash, however, generally has around 500 transactions in one block. This implies that BCH (which has an average block time of ten minutes) hasn’t seen any new block for about 5 hours. A crypto enthusiast and Twitter user, Whale Panda, said that the number of transactions in the block makes it clear as to how little use BCH sees.

