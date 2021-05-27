The governor of South Korea’s central bank said leveraged crypto trading threatens the country’s financial system, the Korea Herald reported.
-
“An excessive level of leveraged cryptocurrency trading puts households at risk of financial damages considering the instability of [cryptocurrency],” Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said Thursday.
-
“We expect [the increasing amount of crypto trading] to have a negative impact on the financial system in any respect."
-
Lee pledged to monitor the monetary transactions of Korea's financial institutions associated with leveraged crypto trading, suggesting new loans may be curtailed to prevent defaults that could have a knock-on effect on the country's banking system, according to the Korea Herald.
-
Korea's central bank is already seeking authority to monitor cryptocurrency transactions made through individuals' bank accounts.
-
That measure could be brought in as early as September, which is also the deadline for crypto exchanges to register as virtual asset service providers, a requirement that would enable the state to determine the legality of their operations in order to crack down on money laundering and fraud.
