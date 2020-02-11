Bank of France mentions Ripple in report on CBDC; XRP/USD attempts short-term recovery

- Bank of France mentioned that Ripple's blockchain may be used for the purposes of CBDC.
- XRP/USD recovered from the recent low, but it is still below critical $0.2800.
XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2730 at the time of writing. The third-largest digital asset has recovered from the intraday low of $0.2672 and stayed mostly unchanged since this time on Monday. Ripple's current market value amounts to $11.9 billion, while an average daily trading volume is registered at 2.1 billion.
Bank of France mentions Ripple
The French central bank mentioned Ripple's XRP in the latest report on central bank-issued digital currencies (CBDC). Crypto Twitter user XRPcryptowolf (@XRPcryptowolf) cited the paragraph from the document published by the French regulator. It says that CBDC may be used on existing public blockchains that allow integrations of other crypto assets.
Units issued on the wholesale CBDC’s native blockchain could be transferred to other blockchains. Since the attributes of a unit of the wholesale CBDC (file representing the currency unit, keys enabling use) may be integrated into a crypto asset circulating on another blockchain, which is possible on Ethereum and Ripple, for example, it would then become possible to use the unit on this blockchain.
European authorities along with other global central banks are considering the idea of digitalizing their existing fiat money, thus the possibility that Ripple's technology may be used for that purpose sound exiting for XRP supporters.
XRP/USD: Technical picture adds uncertainty
On the intraday charts, XRP/USD tries to settle above the local resistance level created by SMA100 1-hour. The next bullish barrier is created by a combination of SMA50 1-hour and the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band at $0.2750. It is closely followed by SMA100-1-hour at $0.2770. However, a sustainable move above $0.2700 is needed to improve the technical picture and allow for an extended recovery.
On the downside, the local support is created by the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band on approach to $0.2700. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the intraday low of $0.2672 and February 8 low at $0.2638.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD spikes 14% from February swing low as $11,000 beckons
Bitcoin price approached $10,400 in a new bull-run that followed a recent dip to the support at $9,700. The pullback was indeed necessary for the surge above $10,000.
NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD moves within a long-term bullish trend; $15.00 within reach
NEO, the 19th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $1.03 billion has gained nearly 12% in the recent 24 hours amid strong bullish momentum.
ETH/USD conquers $250 support, $360 is nigh
Ethereum bulls are fired up and aiming for new yearly highs. In less than 24 hours, ETH/USD reclaimed the support at $230 and extended gains above two critical levels at $240 and $250.
XRP/USD jumps above $0.2900 as Ripple boasts a partnership with the National Bank of Egypt
Ripple's XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $12.5 billion has been gaining ground during early Asian hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC gets a ticket to the moon
The cryptocurrency market has had another stellar week. Bitcoin has gained 5% on a week-to-week basis, and this not the best result as many top altcoins registered double-digit gains.