Crypto exposure among financial institutions has been highlighted as a threat previously, with the Bank for International Settlements' Basel Committee suggesting last month that banks should set aside capital to cover losses in full.

"These developments could increase the interlinkages between cryptoassets and other systemic financial markets and institutions," the report said.

Despite "spillovers to broader financial markets" from crypto being limited, the BOE said the growing interest in cryptoassets by institutional investors, banks and payments operators is a concern.

In the report published Tuesday, the U.K. central bank pointed to bearish conditions in the crypto market since May that have seen the price of bitcoin (BTC, -3.11%) fall by around 50%.

The Bank of England (BOE) has warned of the threat of crypto “spillovers” to mainstream financial markets in its latest bi-annual Financial Stability Report.

All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.