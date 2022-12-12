The Bank of England (BOE) is seeking a “proof of concept” for a wallet that will be able to hold a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).
On Dec. 9, the BOE posted a request for applications on the United Kingdom government's Digital Marketplace, a service where government organizations can solicit work for digital projects.
Simple guidelines for what the proof-of-concept wallet would have to achieve were outlined, with the wallet seemingly only needing to offer basic functionality such as a signup process, a way to update details, and show balances and transactions amongst other requirements such as displaying notifications.
Of course, the wallet also has to demonstrate it can be loaded and unloaded with a CBDC along with being able to request peer-to-peer payments through an account ID or QR code and can be used to pay online with businesses.
Key deliverables for the project are to create a mobile app for iOS and Android, a website for the wallet, an example merchant website and the back-end infrastructure to serve the wallet website and apps while also storing user data and transaction history.
“No work has been done” on a CBDC sample wallet the bank said, and it “will not develop a user wallet itself.”
The stated aims of the project are to “explore the end-to-end user journey” as the BOE seeks to “sharpen functional requirements for both the Bank and private sector” along with making the CBDC product “more tangible for internal and external stakeholders.”
A budget of $244,500, or 200,000 British pounds, for an expected five-month project was set for the proof-of-concept with the BOE slated to evaluate five suppliers. There were no applications at the time of writing.
The BOE has previously stated it is seeking to launch a CBDC by at least 2030.
The sample wallet is supportive of the BOE’s work as part of Project Rosalind, a joint experiment it’s carrying out with the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub aimed at creating prototypes of an application programming interface (API) for a CBDC. The proof-of-concept wallet will also be test implemented with the Rosalind API.
On Dec. 9, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, shared a number of reforms to Britain’s financial services sector which included consulting on proposals for the establishment of a CBDC.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin mega whales scoop up LTC ahead of volatility-filled central bank decisions week
Litecoin accumulation by large wallet investors picked up pace close to central bank decisions on interest rate hike this week. LTC whales scooped up 2.95 million Litecoin tokens worth nearly $220 million since the first week of November 2022.
Terra co-founder Do Kwon flees to Serbia to avoid arrest, say Korean officials
Terra Labs founder Kwon Do-Hyung is in Serbia, as reported by a local media Chosun. Luna Classic price previously showed an inverse head-and-shoulders formation on the four-hour chart. However, the recent drop in Bitcoin price has caused LUNC to delay its breakout.
Binance exchange is not compromised, CZ confirms, normal “market behavior”
Binance exchange locked withdrawals on some accounts that were profiting off massively volatile coins. CZ explained on Twitter that this was normal market behavior and sometimes these things happen in free markets.
ATOM Price Prediction: Cosmos bulls eye a quick rally
ATOM price has shown resilience against bears as it bounced off a crucial support level. This development has pushed ATOM bulls to show their hand, which hints at an incoming rally.
Bitcoin: How PPI fits into BTC’s bear market rally
Bitcoin price shows a healthy start of an uptrend, albeit a slow one after weeks of tight consolidation. This bullish outlook has strong reasons to continue, but investors need to consider all possible scenarios.