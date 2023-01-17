Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England (BoE) governor, expressed skepticism on the need for a digital pound shortly after finance ministers from eurozone countries backed further work on a digital euro.
The BoE governor recently questioned the need for a wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC), citing that there already is a “wholesale central bank money settlement system with a major upgrade.”
In addition, Bailey also expressed that there are no plans to abolish cash regarding retail use. The BoE governor does not believe that retail payments need to change at the moment. He explained:
“We have to be very clear what problem we are trying to solve here before we get carried away by the technology and the idea.”
Bailey’s comments follow new CBDC developments in the eurozone and recent comments from a former BoE adviser on the costs and risks of creating a CBDC.
On Jan. 16, finance ministers from the eurozone countries published a statement backing continued work on a potential digital euro being studied by the European Central Bank. The Eurogroup recognized that the introduction of a CBDC requires further discussion on a political level. In addition, the group highlighted the issues that it was observing, including environmental effects, privacy, financial stability and other issues.
On the same day, former BoE adviser, Tony Yates, argued in an opinion piece in the Financial Times that the costs and the risks associated with the development of CBDCs are not worth it. In addition, Yates questioned the motivations behind the creation of CBDCs, describing them as “suspect.”
Meanwhile, Iran and Russia are looking into creating a new stablecoin backed by gold. According to a report by the Russian news agency Vedomosti, Iran is collaborating with Russia to create a so-called “token of the Persian Gulf region” to enable cross-border transactions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Luna Classic could yield massive gains for holders, if Terra community does this
An independent Terra development community, TerraCVita has raised $2 million to fund new DeFi projects on its ecosystem. Terra, which has suffered contagion after the collapse of crypto broker FTX.
Assessing the Ethereum Classic price and the risk it bares moving forward
Ethereum Classic price is becoming more of a risk for traders as the digital currency continues to rise unexpectedly. This thesis provokes a devil’s advocate perspective shining a light on what is lacking from the current uptrend move.
Solana price needs to rise above this level to mark a 40% rally and invalidate losses from FTX collapse
Solana price emerged as one of the best-performing assets among the top cryptocurrencies maintaining its uptrend that began at the end of December 2022. SOL is also close to gaining back all its losses caused by the November 2022 FTX crash.
SUSHI price poised for an 18% rise as SushiSwap sets sight on becoming “market-leading DEX” in 2023
SUSHI price is reacting to the bullish momentum observed in the broader market as the altcoin rose to monthly highs on Monday. Going forward, this rise is expected to continue, given SushiSwap’s focus on becoming the market-leading decentralized exchange (DEX) this year.
Bitcoin: Will $20,000 be the end of bull rally for BTC?
BTC looks healthy and ready to retest one of the significant hurdles at $19,248. Network activity shows enthusiasm, but on-chain metrics reveal this move cannot sustain. Two key levels to pay attention to include $19,248 to the upside and $15,443 to the downside.