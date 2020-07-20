Band Protocol Technical Analysis: BAND/USD meteoric 120% bull run seems to have no end

BAND/USD price is going up non-stop hitting new all-time highs every single day.

Additionally, Band is seeing a significant increase in trading volume.

Band Protocol is definitely one of the few altcoins outperforming the entire market in recent weeks. The DeFi project is basically just going up with no resistance and has not even hit a $100 million market capitalization yet.

BAND/USD daily chart

BAND got rejected heavily from $5.25 and it’s currently trading at $3.76 but this is nothing for the digital asset. In fact, even a pullback towards $2 would be considered healthy when we take in count the massive bull rally BAND has experienced.