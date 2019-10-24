In a big announcement, Bakkt have confirmed they are launching a derivatives contract in December 2019.
Only one day after the company recorded its record volume (partly due to the Bitcoin crash yesterday) it has unleashed this great news.
Bakkt has beaten CME who have also expressed their intention of doing the same thing which will be seen as a massive positive.
BTC and ETH options are available via Deribit in Amsterdam but ICE and CME are seen as much safer alternatives to the Dutch-based firm.
Bakkt is hoping they can catch more institutional traders and investors with this product and also will host the same physical delivery as they do in the Futures markets.
CEO Kelly Loeffler said “The new contract is based on customer feedback and is designed to hedge or gain bitcoin exposure, generate income, and offer cost and capital efficiencies.”
The official product will be live at the end of this year on December 9, 2019, and its fair to say there will be many traders and analysts looking forward to the release.
Finally some positive news for Bitcoin!
