Bakkt Bitcoin physically-settled futures to tap into Singapore’s digital asset market

Bakkt cash-settled Bitcoin futures will launch on ICE Singapore and cleared by ICE Clear Singapore.

Bakkt is working on a consumer application to simplify investment for retailers.

In a communication made by the International Exchange, Inc. (ICE), Bakkt cash-settled Bitcoin futures contracts will soon debut in Singapore in a bid to tap into the Asian market. The move to launch into the Asian market comes at a time when Bakkt is recording almost double its all-time high volume.

In addition to that, the company recently said that it is working on simplifying investment for retail consumers using an application. The press release announced on November 21:

“Bakkt Bitcoin Cash Settled Monthly Futures will be settled against data from the physically delivered Bakkt Bitcoin (USD) Monthly Futures contract, the first fully regulated futures market for digital assets.

The product is going to be listed on ICE Futures Singapore and ICE Clear Singapore will take care of the clearing.