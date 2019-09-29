- JPMorgan analyst believes that ICE debut in the cryptocurrency market triggered the sell-off.
- BTC/USD slips below the critical support of $8,000.
Bakkt launch might have caused the sell-off in the cryptocurrency markets, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co analysts.
Bitcoin lost 20% of its value earlier this week. The price of the biggest cryptocurrency plunged from $10,000 to the area below $8,000 in the biggest one-week drop since November 2017. Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou from JPMorgan believes that the debut of ICE platform for physically delivered bitcoin futures led to massive liquidation of short positions on CME and spot market.
The event that was meant to become another step towards the maturity of the market actually depressed the prices.
“It may be that the listing of physically settled futures contracts (that enables some holders of physical Bitcoin e.g. miners to hedge exposures) has contributed to recent price declines, rather than the low initial volumes,” JPMorgan expert commented.
This is not the only viable theory behind the recent sell-off in the cryptocurrency markets. Many experts and analysts offer various explanations for the recent market developments,
Read our take on the matter in the weekly review.
Meanwhile, at the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $7,980, losing nearly 2% on a day-on-day basis. A sustainable, move below $8,000 handle will increase the downside pressure on the price and open up the way towards the next support at $7,728 (September 26 low). Considering that the Relative Strength Index on the intraday charts points downwards, there is a high probability of the bearish scenario layout at this stage.
BTC/USD, daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple push for recovery amid US impeachment talks
The market continued to deal with increasing selling activities on Thursday. Bitcoin extended the lower leg below $8,000. The slide in Bitcoin price impacted on the top altcoins with Ethereum and Ripple retesting key support levels.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD below a critical prior acting support
The Ethereum price on Friday is trading in marginally positive territory of some 0.20%, in the latter part of the session. ETH/USD lost much ground earlier in the week, after the bears forced the price through the psychological $200 price territory.
Cardano Shelly testnet making its network debut after the London test-run
The Cardano community now has access to the Shelly network testnet after it successfully sailed through a test run conducted in London. “It was the first instance of the new networked Shelley testnet, available for the community to join as of today,” a section of IOHK blog post said about the test-run.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD recovers above $0.2400, after another carnage
Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.4 billion lost about 2% of its value in recent 24 hours. The coin managed to recover from Thursday’s low of $0.2280; however, the upside momentum has been limited so far.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.