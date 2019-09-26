Backlash to Facebook’s Libra is “odd and misguided,” says Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong

- Libra is among vital cryptocurrency projects likely to bring real change in the way people transfer value.
- Armstrong finds the regulatory bottlenecks cast on the Libra project be odd and misguided.
Facebook has remained focused and intentional on a possible Libra digital currency launch despite the regulatory criticism and bottlenecks it has been facing since the official announcement of the project.
The co-founder and CEO of Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange in the world thinks that Libra is among the vital crypto projects that could bring real change in the world. He added in a tweet replying to an article by David Marcus on Medium titled “Why building a new protocol for money is the only way to truly change the game for people,” that the backlash Libra is facing is not just odd it is misguided too.
“Libra is one of several important crypto projects on the horizon with the potential to improve the world. Whether it works or not still remains to be seen, but I find the backlash to it a bit odd and misguided.”
In the article Marcus argues that the Libra project will:
“WIill enable wallets, merchants and services from all over the world to move value around at an incredibly low cost. There would be near real-time settlement, and no need to even think about liquidity pools of various currencies at the ready across banks around the world.”
