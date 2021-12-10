Traders could do nothing but wait on Dec. 7 when dYdX went down along with Binance.US and Coinbase due to an AWS problem.
An Amazon Web Service (AWS) outage on Dec. 7 forced the decentralized exchange dYdX to halt operations, raising questions over the reliance on centralized services by DeFi protocols.
AWS is one of the most widely used cloud services in the world and a considerable amount of decentralized infrastructure uses it. AWS offers servers, storage, networking, remote computing, email, mobile development, and security for websites.
dYdX issued an update via Twitter on Dec. 8 acknowledging that its reliance on a centralized web service like AWS is problematic. It pledged to improve the true decentralization of its operations, but did not state how.
Unfortunately, there are still some parts of the exchange that rely on centralized services (AWS in this case). We are deeply committed to fully decentralizing and this remains one of our top priorities as we continue to iterate on the protocol.
Centralized exchanges (CEX) Binance.US and Coinbase also saw service outages due to the AWS issue.
dYdX is the 11th biggest DeFi app on the Ethereum Network according to Dappradar. It does about $1.5 billion in daily trading volume. As a decentralized exchange (DEX) it requires no know-your-customer (KYC) protocol and settles all transactions via smart contracts.
Updates on the dydx status portal showed that while trying to remedy the problem, the team was unable to access key elements of its back end due to the outage. The status from 9:20pm UTC read:
We are looking into whether we can just have all of those orders cancel, however the AWS outage is preventing us from currently being sure if that's possible.
dYdX token is down about 10% over the past 24 hours, trading at $8.63 according to Coingecko.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Decentraland price weakness continues as MANA targets $2.50
Decentraland price faces intense selling pressure as the cryptocurrency market reels from uncertainty. Sellers attempt to push Decentraland’s close to a twenty-day low. The weekly chart indicates lower prices are almost unavoidable.
Cardano inches closer to major price collapse below $1.25
Cardano price continues to face weakness against a broader financial market that is increasingly risk-averse. Price action had already been lagging the broader market leaders, but the outlook for ...
Shiba Inu buyers disappear as SHIB falls towards $0.00003
Shiba Inu price has been mostly unchanged since Sunday. The bodies of the past four daily candlesticks have been stuck between $0.000036 and $0.000037. SHIBA is in its fifth straight day of ...
WhatsApp to enable crypto transfers
Meta’s Novi has revealed a pilot program where a select group has been testing the features and services of WhatsApp payment. The rollout of crypto payments on a messaging platform is a breakthrough, as millions of users avail WhatsApp’s encrypted messaging service.
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a recent bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. With directional bias and choppy price action, BTC is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.