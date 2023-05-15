Avalanche price should head back to $16 as market tensions ease

Share:

Avalanche price sees selling pressure abate as traders let the dust settle over the weekend.

AVAX is to head higher as this week sees tail risks deflating a bit.

Expect to see a possible recovery to $16 and a slim 10% gain for this week.

Avalanche (AVAX) price is set to enter a soft patch this week where bulls have some room to recover a bit after last week’s relentless selling pressure with big moves on Thursday and Friday. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been advancing already and is trading back above 50 this Monday. Expect to see a mild bullish tone with AVAX primed to recover by 10% overall with the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) as a price target for this week just above $16.

Avalanche price to erase last week's performance quickly

Avalanche price will see bulls taking over control of the ship this week as a very light economic calendar should put global markets on some easy sailing. This means that bulls have a window of opportunity to head higher here as bears back off a bit. Nothing extreme, but traders should expect enough to pick up some profits that could stack up to a nice 10% return on the week.

AVAX already popped back above the monthly S1 support level in the ASIA PAC trading session this Monday morning. Expect from here to head higher and target $15.50 for Monday or Tuesday. From there, the peak of Wednesday at $15.74 wil be vital as the last hurdle. Once that peak is cleared, it will be smooth sailing to $16.10, where the 200-day SMA will still act as a cap.

AVAX/USD 4H-chart

Threats to the downside comes with the two main drivers in the markets at the moment that are putting traders on edge in every segment of the financial markets space. The US debt ceiling impasse or the regional banking crisis in the US could still trigger a sell-off and a flight to safe havens. Expect when that happens for cryptocurrencies to be first on the chopping block with AVAX heading back to $14.56 with a possible leg lower to $13.75.