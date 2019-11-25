Authorities in Finland are taking big measures against prospective ransomware attacks

Finnish authorities stepping up measures against the prospective ransomware attacks.

A program has been created to help companies in the country be able to respond to such occurrences.

Finnish news outlet Yle reported that the Finnish Population Register Centre had formed a program, which will be helping over 200 cities and companies in the country to respond effectively to ransomware attacks and ransom threats.

The reports details that the program will take all participants through protecting themselves from prospective attacks, in addition to training them on how to respond to ransom requests from hackers.

As part of the operation, the regulator distributed to all participants with simulated attack scenarios on their systems. Per the organizers, the exercise was aimed at strengthening the ability of the companies and cities to handle cyber attacks and respond effectively, thus ensuring that they don’t have to lose any of their revenues to these attackers or lose out on any of their valuable data.