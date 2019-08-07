Australian regulators express data concerns regarding Facebook’s Libra

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) released a press release regarding privacy and data cocerns around Facebook’s Libra.

It comes ahead of Facebook’s planned Libra launch which is projected for 2020.

In terms of the post, OAIC in addition to other regulators are seeking more information from Facebook to understand the company's data protection framework for Libra which is slated for a 2020 launch.

Australian Information Commissioner and Privacy Commissioner, Angelene Falk was speaking on the published press release, stressing concerns regarding privacy and data. She said: