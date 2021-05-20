An Australian federal minister says the government has no objection to people investing in crypto assets, though she also warned of the risks.
-
As reported by the U.K.'s Daily Mail, Senator Jane Hume, the minister for financial services and the digital economy, said, "We take no issue with consumers investing in cryptocurrencies."
-
She warned that investors should be aware of the risks, saying cryptocurrencies are "volatile, high-risk assets."
-
Speaking at the Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers Association Conference in Sydney on Thursday, Hume acknowledged that crypto assets are unregulated.
-
"But like investment in any asset class, they are subject to Australian law, including our market conduct, know-your-client and tax laws. It is not a free pass," she said.
-
Hume further stated that cryptocurrencies are "not a fad," adding that they are "an asset class that will grow in importance."
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple bulls resurface but lack conviction
XRP price is trading inside a broad demand area after recovering from the flash crash on Wednesday. While this is a good sign, the bullish outlook still needs confirmation.
SafeMoon may crash before bulls’ comeback
SafeMoon price is currently undergoing a sell-off after getting rejected by an immediate supply barrier. If the bulls come to the rescue, there is a chance the altcoin will rally 56%.
ETC eyes 40% upswing after brutal market crash
Ethereum Classic price undid its gains between May 2 and May 6 as it crashed during Wednesday’s trading session. Now, ETC is finding its foothold as it trades above a critical demand barrier.
JPMorgan suggests institutions are dumping Bitcoin for gold following BTC price crash
JPMorgan analysts believe that institutional investors may replace Bitcoin with gold after the recent market-wide crypto price crash.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.