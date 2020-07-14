Aurora Price Forecast: AOA/USD pumps 270% in 24 hours, eyes $0.02 in the near term

- Aurora exploded to $0.05 attracting massive trading volume above $70 million.
- Potential for recovery above $0.20 is still intact with the RSI and MACD positively in line.
Aurora, the cryptocurrency associated with “a decentralized application platform based on third-generation blockchain technology dedicated to providing mature blockchain technology solutions for the entire industry” on Monday exploded into massive gains of more than 1,000% in less than 24 hours. Its exchanged reported trading volume shot up hitting highs above $70 million according to the data by CoinMarketCap. Similarly, Aurora’s market cap surged from $23 million recorded on July 12 to $98 million at the time of writing. This elevated it to the 79th position in the market.
Meanwhile, Aurora is trading at $0.01660 following a retreat from $0.0500 (all-time high). According to the AOA/USDT trading pair on KuCoin exchange, Aurora is targeting a comeback above $0.02. The price is holding comfortably above the moving averages; with the 50 EMA at $0.0088 and the 100 EMA at $0.0066 in line to offer support.
AOA/USDT 1-hour chart
From a different technical perspective, Aurora is still poised for more action. The RSI is almost hitting levels above the overbought. This follows a recovery after exploring areas under 60. The same bullish momentum is reinforced by the MACD as it grinds horizontally at +0.0023. A bullish divergence from the MACD hints that Aurora has the potential to take down the seller congestion at $0.02. On the downside, support is envisioned at $0.01 as well as the above-mentioned moving averages.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
