- AUD/JPY is 0.65% higher on Monday tracking positive risk sentiment.
- The cross broke the 55 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and could retest the highs.
AUD/JPY 4-hour
The risk related AUD/JPY cross has continued to trade the pattern of equities markets. In trading today the price has broken above the trendline on the 4-hour chart. This also coincides with the break of the 55 (EMA).
Above the current price zone, the 75.00 level is the next psychological resistance zone. On the chart, the internal trendline in black support the price move and could be important once again in the future.
Dow and Elliott wave analysts might be waiting to see if the price waves make a lower high at the 76.4% or 61.8% retracement on this current move higher. The MACD indicator histogram has moved into the green but the signal lines hare still below the mid-zone. Until the point, the signal lines cross it would be hard to tell if the trend higher is resuming unless of course, the high on the chart breaks.
Additional levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.18
|Today Daily Change
|0.44
|Today Daily Change %
|0.60
|Today daily open
|73.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.89
|Daily SMA50
|70.35
|Daily SMA100
|70.18
|Daily SMA200
|72.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.3
|Previous Daily Low
|72.53
|Previous Weekly High
|76.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.53
|Previous Monthly High
|71.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|67.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
