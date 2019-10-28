Attack risk of 51% for unpatched Ethereum clients according to new research

It is reported that unpatched Ethereum clients are subject to 51% risk of attack.

A report was recently conducted by Security Research Labs that used ethernodes.org data, is has indicated that there are a large number of nodes using the most popular clients Parity and Geth have been left exposed for “extended periods of time” after patches for security flaws have been released.

Security Research Labs detailed that a vulnerability in the Parity client in February that can open nodes up to being crashed remotely.

The report says: