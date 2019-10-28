Attack risk of 51% for unpatched Ethereum clients according to new research

- It is reported that unpatched Ethereum clients are subject to 51% risk of attack.
- New research was conducted by Security Research Labs, pointing out the vulnerabilities.
New research suggests that Ethereum clients that still haven’t patched known vulnerabilities pose a security risk to the entire network, according to new research.
A report was recently conducted by Security Research Labs that used ethernodes.org data, is has indicated that there are a large number of nodes using the most popular clients Parity and Geth have been left exposed for “extended periods of time” after patches for security flaws have been released.
Security Research Labs detailed that a vulnerability in the Parity client in February that can open nodes up to being crashed remotely.
The report says:
According to our collected data, only two thirds of nodes have been patched so far. Shortly after we reported this vulnerability, Parity released a security alert, urging participants to update their nodes.
