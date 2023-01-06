- ATOM price has lost 70% of its market value since 2022.
- Cosmos is halfway between the 2022 low and the summertime high.
- Invalidation of the countertrend spike is a breach below $9.32.
Cosmos price (ATOM) is worth keeping on your watch list as the digital currency’s upside potential has not been totally ruled out.
ATOM price has a decision to make
Cosmos price was a troublesome cryptocurrency to hang on to as Investors witnessed a devastating decline since 2022’s opening price of $32.04. On January 1, ATOM offered its first trade at $9.40, a 70% market value decrease from the previous year. Still, the severe price discrepancy can be viewed as either a significant discount or a brief consolidation before Cosmos heads further south.
ATOM price currently auctions at $10.04. A Fibonacci retracement tool surrounding the 200% summertime rally from $5.55 into the September swing high at $17.13 shows ATOM’s current trading price still within bounds of the 50% Fibonacci level. Last month the bulls quickly grabbed ahold of the selloff into the Golden pocket 61.8% Fib level at $8.54 and are currently in profit by 18%.
The recent move north has enabled a breach of both the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving averages, which suggests ATOM could continue to rally higher so long as the indicators maintain support. The next key level to aim for would be the 38.2% Fib level at $11.14, resulting in an 11% upswing from the current Cosmos price.
As mentioned, the ATOM price is still within the bounds of a much larger trading range, and the bears could take back control of the trend. A breach of the 21-day simple moving average at $9.32 would be the earliest evidence that another downswing is underway. The bears could induce a liquidation event as low as the summertime lows at $5.55, resulting in a 42% decline from ATOM’s current market value.
This video shows how Bitcoin price moves could affect ATOM price
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
