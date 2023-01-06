ATOM price has lost 70% of its market value since 2022.

Cosmos is halfway between the 2022 low and the summertime high.

Invalidation of the countertrend spike is a breach below $9.32.

Cosmos price (ATOM) is worth keeping on your watch list as the digital currency’s upside potential has not been totally ruled out.

ATOM price has a decision to make

Cosmos price was a troublesome cryptocurrency to hang on to as Investors witnessed a devastating decline since 2022’s opening price of $32.04. On January 1, ATOM offered its first trade at $9.40, a 70% market value decrease from the previous year. Still, the severe price discrepancy can be viewed as either a significant discount or a brief consolidation before Cosmos heads further south.

ATOM price currently auctions at $10.04. A Fibonacci retracement tool surrounding the 200% summertime rally from $5.55 into the September swing high at $17.13 shows ATOM’s current trading price still within bounds of the 50% Fibonacci level. Last month the bulls quickly grabbed ahold of the selloff into the Golden pocket 61.8% Fib level at $8.54 and are currently in profit by 18%.

The recent move north has enabled a breach of both the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving averages, which suggests ATOM could continue to rally higher so long as the indicators maintain support. The next key level to aim for would be the 38.2% Fib level at $11.14, resulting in an 11% upswing from the current Cosmos price.

As mentioned, the ATOM price is still within the bounds of a much larger trading range, and the bears could take back control of the trend. A breach of the 21-day simple moving average at $9.32 would be the earliest evidence that another downswing is underway. The bears could induce a liquidation event as low as the summertime lows at $5.55, resulting in a 42% decline from ATOM’s current market value.

This video shows how Bitcoin price moves could affect ATOM price





