Publicly-listed Bitcoin (BTC $22,389) mining firm Argo Blockchain has increased its daily BTC production despite a significant spike in network difficulty.
During February, Argo mined 162 Bitcoin or BTC equivalents, translating to 5.7 BTC per day, which the firm announced in an operational update on March 7.
Argo’s daily Bitcoin production rate in February surged 7% from 5.4 BTC per day produced in January, despite a 10% month-over-month increase in average network difficulty.
Bitcoin mining difficulty is a measure defining how hard it is to mine a BTC block. A higher difficulty requires more hash rate or additional computing power to verify transactions and mine new coins.
According to data from Blockchain.com, BTC network difficulty surged to new all-time highs in February, hitting a difficulty rate of 43 trillion on Feb. 25.
Bitcoin difficulty historical chart. Source: Blockchain.com
The news comes amid the industry anticipating the next Bitcoin difficulty adjustment expected to occur on March 10. According to data from BTC.com, the next difficulty is estimated to reach 43.4 trillion.
As previously reported, Argo Blockchain sold its flagship mining facility Helios to Mike Novogratz’s crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital amid the tough crypto market of 2022. Despite continuing to mine using Galaxy’s facility, Argo saw its BTC production drop after the sale. Months before the transaction, Argo’s monthly BTC mining generated more than 200 BTC.
Argo is not the only mining firm that seems unaffected by the BTC difficulty spike in February, with other miners like Cipher Mining producing 16% more Bitcoin over January. Marathon Digital also increased its average daily Bitcoin produced by 10% compared to January.
