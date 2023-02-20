There have been mixed reactions as the cryptocurrency market stagnates. Crypto giants like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are slowing down in growth, and experts are unsure if we're in a recession. On the other hand, TMS Network (TMSN) has gained ground with impressive demand and revolutionary trader-focused developments. Its native token has commenced presale with more than a 1500% rise in only a few days.
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) dip below 1-month low as total crypto market cap slump to bearish pressure
Are we in a recession? That's the question that many market analysts and crypto experts are asking as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices dive south to a new low. A few weeks ago, cryptocurrencies started the year positively as market bulls showed a slew of strength against the bears. Bitcoin (BTC) surged by more than $8000 and retested a 6-month high at $24,100.
However, the demand for Bitcoin (BTC) slowed down, and the price slumped to a 3-week low. In the past seven days, Bitcoin (BTC) has lost 6% while breaking multi-week lows ahead of U.S. inflation report macroeconomic data. Ethereum (ETH) followed in the same suit and rose by 35% from December lows to $1700. Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH)'s price has fallen to a 1-month low after dropping below $1500. As a result, the coin reached its weakest level since January.
Despite their bearish price action, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have recently seen great developments and upgrades. Recently, Bitcoin (BTC) joined Ethereum (ETH) to offer NFTs amidst growing adoption. On the other hand, Ethereum (ETH) is also experiencing significant growth as developer activities skyrocket after The Merge. Thus, investors are optimistic about both coins' positive change and full recovery.
TMS Network presale rekindling hope for a better future for financial investment
While Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)'s slowdown has made it look like the crypto market is in recession, a newer entrant, TMS Network (TMSN), has made its mark as the next blue chip investment. Its massive bullish potential has attracted Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) investors looking for a safe haven for their assets.
TMS Network (TMSN) is a crypto-based trading ecosystem that provides an enabling hub equipped with powerful and automated trading tools to help traders make informed investment decisions – and trades – for a variety of different derivatives. The need for TMS Network (TMSN) arose after the 2022 crypto winter crashed many crypto projects and the global recession hit stocks of all kinds. Since then, analyzing investment options to fish out bad eggs has never been important.
Actionable features are a part of TMS Network’s platform, including unique automated trading tools with copy and social trading. TMS Network (TMSN) isn't stopping there. With its price aggregators, sentiment tools, risk profilers, real-time metrics, and price analysis tools - making informed decisions is a breeze.
A breath of fresh air for investors
TMS Network (TMSN) is a much-needed platform for crypto traders to maximize their profit-making potential and avoid making bad trading decisions. Its professional-grade tools enable traders to assess real and demo market conditions simultaneously - making it one of the best utility tokens this year.
TMS Network (TMSN) has an educational trading program to help newbies learn strategies and sharpen their skills. It also features a vibrant, well-established ecosystem powered by $TMSN token. The token is currently trading in presale at $0.0047. Early investors are up by 1500% as bullish sentiment intensifies. Experts are looking at a 1000x rise as market stakeholders flock to its presale.
Conclusion
Despite the stringent laws of regulatory bodies, blockchain projects like Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) continue to see exponential growth. Similarly, new platforms like TMS Network (TMSN) are set to explode in popularity as it becomes the pinnacle of innovation in the financial trading and investment landscape.
