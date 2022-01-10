The Ethereum layer-two network Arbitrum has suffered its second outage in less than five months following a hardware failure.
Arbitrum is back online at the time of writing but the team did report some downtime during the late hours of Jan. 9. The timing of the tweets suggests that the network was down for around seven hours.
At the time, the Offchain Labs platform reported that it was experiencing some issues with the sequencer which prevented transactions from being processed for the period.
On Jan. 10, Arbitrum released a post mortem explaining what had occurred to cause the brief outage. “The core issue was a hardware failure in our main Sequencer node,” it revealed, adding that backup Sequencer redundancies that would normally take control also failed due to an ongoing software update.
The network is designed to fall back to layer-one Ethereum to process transactions when it has its own Sequencer issues. However, it stated that efforts were made to make sure all transactions were confirmed by the Sequencer before going offline. A total of 284 transactions captured by the Sequencer were prevented from being posted to the Ethereum chain.
This was a very minor outage in the grand scheme of things but the team did remind users that the network is still essentially in beta.
“The Arbitrum network is still in beta, and we will keep this moniker as long as there are points of centralization that still exist in the system.”
The team concluded that it was working on further decentralizing the network with a “twofold path of minimizing Sequencer downtime” that will be deployed in the coming weeks and months.
In mid-September, Arbitrum suffered a similar Sequencer outage when a bug caused the system to get stuck after a large batch of transactions was executed over a short time frame.
Arbitrum is an Ethereum layer-two network using Optimistic rollups to batch transactions for faster and cheaper processing. It was launched as Arbitrum One in early September following a massive $120 million funding round.
According to layer-two data platform L2beat, Arbitrum is the most popular layer-two network at the moment with a total value locked of $2.57 billion giving it a L2 market share of 47%.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB awaits a spark to kick-start 20% advance
Shiba Inu price has fumbled around a stable support level, flipping it into a resistance level multiple times. However, this development was a necessary evil required to collect the liquidity resting below it. Therefore, the recent downswing could be the key to kick-starting a new uptrend.
Dogecoin price eyes 17% gain as DOGE reveals a bottoming structure
Dogecoin price has been compounding its losses after it breached a crucial support level on January 5. However, the recent price action shows that DOGE is forming a bottom and will likely reverse the trend and kick-start an upswing.
Solana price eyes strong rebound toward $176 as critical support saves the day
Solana price is preparing to reverse the period of underperformance with a 25% ascent. A key technical indicator suggests that a swing low may have been formed on January 7 and that a rebound may be in the offing. Solana price has formed a descending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart.
XRP develops a rare bullish Japanese candlestick pattern that could return Ripple to $1
XRP price could return to a leadership position in the altcoin market if it can pull off confirmation of one of the most potent and rare Japanese candlestick patterns in existence: the Squeeze Alert. Downside risks remain but are likely limited.
BTC to revisit $52,000 after recent sell-off [Video]
Bitcoin price shows dual nature as it undergoes another sell-off albeit a relatively smaller one compared to the ones seen on December 4, 2021, and January 4. Ironically, the downswing presents a bullish opportunity as it sets the perfect stage for a move higher.