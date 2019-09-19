Arab Bank Switzerland has partnered with blockchain technology firm Taurus to offer Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) custody and brokerage services to its clients.
Swissinfo reported the development on Sept. 19.
Serge Robin, the CEO of Arab Bank Switzerland — a Swiss institution that forms part of the Jordan-headquartered Arab Bank group — said:
“We firmly believe that blockchain will disrupt the financial industry as we know it and we intend to be amongst the first banks to offer digital asset services to our clients in a secure and regulated environment.”
Switzerland’s blockchain and banking sectors
Last month, Switzerland’s watchdog, the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), granted banking and securities dealer licenses to two crypto-focused banks: Seba Crypto AG and Sygnum.
Also in August, FINMA released new guidance on regulatory requirements for blockchain-based payments, targeted at cryptocurrency exchanges, wallet providers and trading platforms.
Among the country’s traditional financial institutions, Swiss private bank Maerki Baumann revealed this summer that it had experienced a deluge of 400 new clients wanting to tap its future blockchain offerings since it revealed its interest in the sector.
While banking support for the nascent industry remains a complex issue in the country — with many legacy institutions maintaining a highly risk-averse position on FINMA’s recommendation — Hypothekarbank Lenzburg took the leap to become the first Swiss bank to provide enterprise accounts for blockchain and crypto-related fintech companies in the summer of 2018.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD settles above $9,800, vulnerable to new losses
Bitcoin (BTC) managed to recover above $9,800 after a bloody crash towards $9.600 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, the first digital asset is changing hands at $9,860, down 3.5% on a day-on-day basis.
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD reverses Wednesday’s gains, goes below $74.0
Monero (XMR) is one of the biggest losers among top-20 coins. XMR/USD has lost nearly 10% since the beginning of Thursday to trade at $73.64 by press time.
Ripple market overview: XRP/USD goodbye $0.32, hello $0.28
Ripple is making a comeback into the rags just as quickly as it ascended to the riches. The gains accrued from earlier in the week majestically cleared multiple resistance levels starting with the simple moving averages.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoim settles at new lows, altcoins deep in red
The cryptocurrency market is a sea of red today as Bitcoin and major altcoins - with some notable exceptions - are falling down rapidly. The total market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation dropped to $263 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.