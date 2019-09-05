Apple Pay vice president Jennifer Bailey was interviewed at an event in San Francisco and said:

“We’re watching cryptocurrency”, she said. “We think it’s interesting. We think it has interesting long-term potential.”

Apple are at the forefront of payment technology after the success of Apple Pay. The wonder is if they would ever add cryptocurrencies to the payment mechanism.

Interestingly, Samsung and Huobi have both entered the crypto mobile space with phones that can hold cryptocurrency wallets.

The best thing about these new set of comments is that Apple have not ruled out adding cryptocurrency payment mechanisms to its list of services.

The future looks bright with more and more technological-based solutions for crypto payments. Having said all of this compaines like Square are developing crypto payment apps so we could see this sooner than you think.