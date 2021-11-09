Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms no immediate plans for accepting crypto payments

Tim Cook affirms that he is personally invested in cryptocurrency at the Dealbook Online Summit.

The Apple CEO confirmed that Apple has no immediate plans to join the businesses buying cryptocurrencies.

Apple may not offer users a way to pay through cryptocurrencies, unlike Google.

Apple has no plans to accept cryptocurrency payments; the CEO of the tech giant confirmed the same in a recent event. It is reasonable to own cryptocurrencies as part of a portfolio. However, the company is yet to jump on the crypto bandwagon.

Apple is yet to enter the crypto landscape

Apple does not plan to offer users a way to pay with cryptocurrencies in the near future. Tim Cook revealed that he has invested a percentage of his billion-dollar fortune in cryptocurrencies. Cook states,

I think it’s reasonable to own it as part of a diversified portfolio.

Though Cook is personally invested in cryptocurrencies, Apple is unlikely to offer it to users. Cook performed research on crypto for “a while.” Cook firmly stated that cryptocurrencies have been on the company's radar for a while now.

The tech giant is exploring cryptocurrencies without immediate plans to support crypto payments. Cook told Dealbook’s Andrew Ross Sorkin that Apple has decided whether it makes sense to invest in cryptocurrencies. The tech giant is not yet ready to speak about crypto products.

Cook said,

I would sort of characterize it as there are things I wouldn’t do — like our cash balance. I wouldn’t go invest that in crypto — not because I wouldn’t invest my own money in crypto — but because I don’t think people buy an Apple stock to get exposure to crypto. And so, if they want to do that, they can invest directly in crypto through other means.

In October 2021, Google inked a deal with Bakkt to accept real-time crypto payments. Bakkt’s integration with Google Pay has made it possible for users to pay using cryptocurrencies, however, Apple is yet to offer this facility to users.