Market picture
Bitcoin has changed little overnight, remaining near $19.1K amid a decline in stock indices. The first cryptocurrency continues to test the horizontal support of the past four months, as the Nasdaq100 updated its June lows and slipped to the lows of two years ago.
Total cryptocurrency market capitalisation rose 0.4% over the past 24 hours to 922bn, with the top altcoins ranging from -0.8% (Cardano) to +2% (Dogecoin). The Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index was down 4 points to 20 by Wednesday and remains in a state of "extreme fear".
The daily charts show bitcoin sliding down over the past week. Still, the primary battle between bulls and bears appears to be waiting for us to fall to the $18.8K area, with the main question being whether the bulls had enough to confirm impassable support in that area.
News background
Glassnode said Bitcoin is close to completing a bear market, based on an analysis of behavioural patterns, market structure and on-chain indicators. But it may take a few more months for the current phase of the market to end.
A bearish trend in the market is the best time to profit, suggests Hunter Horsley, CEO of index fund Bitwise. If the market continues its historical trend of 4-year cycles, bitcoin will enter a new growth cycle in 2024.
Google with Coinbase collaboration will allow some customers to pay for cloud services with cryptocurrencies.
Portugal plans to introduce a standard 28% tax on profits from cryptocurrencies generated in 2023. The initiative aims to equate the cryptocurrency industry with others and lay the groundwork for the industry's future.
Meanwhile, Ripple announced the launch of an On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) treasury solution in France and Sweden. Partners are payment services Lemonway and Xbaht.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: How will CPI affect the crypto markets?
Bitcoin price could see a minor run-up to retest the recent broken, bearish setup. This development is likely to influence Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to do the same. Regardless, investors need to stay focussed on the mid-term outlook, which is still pessimistic.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price could explode to $0.0000180
Shiba Inu price has been shedding weight since the explosive rally on August 14. This downtrend has one objective: to rebalance the inefficiency created in late June. Fulfilling this objective could be key to triggering another exponential move for SHIB.
ApeCoin sinks by almost 10% as BAYC creator Yuga Labs falls under SEC's probe
The SEC is looking into assets that might be violating federal laws. ApeCoin, Bored Ape Yachts Club's native token's distribution, is also being looked into. APE has slipped by 9.66% in the span of 24 hours as NFTs became SEC's new target.
XRP Price Prediction: A pullback in Ripple to entice sidelined bears
Ripple's XRP price has lost 9% of market value since pulling off a 23% rally in October. The 24% rally is now the smallest compared to the initial 70%, and 30% rises witnessed previously during August and September.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.