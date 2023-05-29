An Ether (ETH $1,904) wallet that has been inactive since Ethereum’s ICO (Initial Coin Offering) in 2015, has suddenly awoken after eight years of dormancy, moving a total of 8,000 ETH in just two minutes.
The wallet received the 8,000 ETH after participating in Ethereum’s ICO (Initial Coin Offering) in 2015 and remained inactive until May 27. On that day, its owner began with a cautionary transfer of 1 ETH to a new wallet. One minute later they transferred the remaining 7,999 ETH to the new wallet address.
At the time of writing, the ETH stash is worth approximately $14.7 million.
This transaction was first noticed by blockchain analytics service Lookonchain, which informed its 219,000 Twitter followers of the transfer.
An Ethereum ICO participant who has been dormant for 8 years woke up today.— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) May 28, 2023
He transferred all 8000 $ETH($14.7M) to a new address.https://t.co/1griKB9Te9 pic.twitter.com/1bvQh3zsqY
In the comments section of the post, there was some community speculation around the reason for the transfer. One commenter suggested that the owner had just been released from prison, while another made a humorous remark that they were transferring funds from an old Ledger — a pointed comment about the company’s controversial new Recover upgrade.
At the time, the 8,000 ETH was purchased at a price of just $0.31 per token, which places the initial investment amount at around $2,500.
At today’s prices of $1,917, this marks a staggering 590,000% gain for the owner.
This isn’t the only ICO-era Ether wallet to re-awaken in recent months. On April 24, another wallet which received 2,365 ETH ($4.5 million) made its first transaction in nearly 8 years, after the owner transferred just 2,360 ETH to a new wallet address.
On March 5, another ETH wallet transferred 10,226 ETH ($19.6 million) out to new wallet address after remaining dormant for five years.
The new wallet address is also one with little in the way of any significant transaction history. The only other ETH transaction recorded in the new wallet is a 207 ETH ($380,000) incoming transaction that was made just a few minutes prior to the most recent transfer. Notably, the additional 207 ETH were sent from another wallet that remained completely inactive since June 12, 2017.
Interestingly, the new wallet also contains $46 worth of a memecoin called Gensler (GENSLR), and just $0.24 worth of a dragon-inspired token called Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA), according to data from Web3 wallet tracker DeBank.
Total allocation of token holdings in the owner’s new wallet. Source: DeBank.
The Ethereum ICO occurred in two primary stages. The first stage was the pre-sale, and between July 22 and Sept. 2, 2014 the sale of Ethereum tokens to new investors raised $18 million. The going exchange rate for the pre-sale was 1 BTC — for 2,000 ETH. The second stage was the official launch of the Ethereum blockchain which occurred on July 30, 2015. This meant that some investors waited more than a year to be able to redeem and use their ETH.
Dormant wallets with vast sums of crypto can awaken for a variety of reasons. Sometimes dormant wallets reawaken because they’ve been hacked. Other times, it's simply because the owner may have forgotten about it and upon its re-discovery, have decided that it's possibly a good time to sell.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: XRP becomes an outlier as outlook turns bullish
BTC price has surprised investors with a quick uptick over the weekend, but it is unclear if this is a spurt in buying pressure or a reentry of sidelined buyers. Judging by the price action, the cause of the uptick is unclear and the bearish outlook explained in previous articles is still valid.
Pro-XRP attorney predicts the altcoin’s rally to $2 ahead of SEC vs. Ripple verdict
The community of XRP token holders await a verdict in the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple. Three key aspects of the case could influence the verdict and subsequently XRP price.
Galxe, Optimism and 1INCH set for volatility as $350 million token unlocks loom
Token unlocks are key events that result in volatility in asset prices. Galxe (GAL), Optimism (OP) and 1Inch Network (1INCH) tokens are scheduled for unlock this week.
Dogecoin retakes meme coin throne as Shiba Inu, Pepe mania fades
DOGE, a leading meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, has seen a spike in activity from large wallet investors, popularly known as whales. The uptick in activity and recent price increases has placed Dogecoin as the biggest meme coin by market capitalization for the first time in around two months.
Bitcoin: BTC delays inevitable crash to $25,000
Bitcoin price is delaying a crash that has been brewing for roughly two weeks. A failure to push higher could result in a steep correction next week. The troubling macroeconomic conditions could be key in catalyzing and trigger a nosedive for BTC holders.