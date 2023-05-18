Short term Elliott Wave View in Litecoin (LTCUSD) suggests the rally from 3.11.2023 low takes the form of an impulsive Elliott Wave structure. Up from 3.11.2023 low, wave 1 ended at 103.41 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 75.37. The crypto-currency has now rallied higher in wave 3. Up from wave 2, wave (i) ended at 82.07 and pullback in wave (ii) ended at 77.17. Internal subdivision of wave (ii) unfolded as a zigzag where wave a ended at 77.33, wave b ended at 81.95, and wave c lower ended at 77.17. This completed wave (ii) in higher degree. Up from there, wave i ended at 81 and pullback in wave ii ended at 79.64.
Litecoin (LTC/USD) 60 minutes Elliott Wave chart
Wave iii higher ended at 93.59 and pullback in wave iv ended at 90.34. Final leg higher wave v ended at 94.98 which completed wave (iii). Expect Litecoin to pullback in wave (iv) before turning higher again in wave (v). This would complete wave ((i)), and the crypto currency should then pullback in wave ((ii)) to correct cycle from 5.8.2023 low before the rally resumes again. Near term, as far as pivot at 75.37 low stays intact, expect pullback to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.
Litecoin Elliott Wave video
