The development of the cryptocurrency industry over the past five years has been nothing short of jaw-dropping. While this does represent nearly half of its lifetime, it is still impressive how the industry managed to transform itself from shady coins used by hackers and geeks to a respected, multi-trillion-and-growing new industry that has attracted regular people, merchants, entrepreneurs, institutions, regulators, and even entire governments.

Of course, the crypto world still has a long way to go when it comes to development, and there are plenty of issues to solve. It needs to become less volatile, more regulated, simpler to access, with additional practical use cases, and more, just to be adopted at a mass scale. This is happening, there is no doubt about it, but the process is slow, and it requires time and patience. Adoption is progressing, and it is good to see it, especially in places where it is needed the most.

But, there is still a lot of work to be done. To a lot of people, the crypto industry is still overly complicated. There are price changes to keep in mind, users need to think of gas fees, and public chains are still ridiculously slow, especially the big ones — the ones that are actually what attracts people to crypto. If you don’t want to pay a massive fee for a single Ethereum transaction, you are going to have to wait for quite some time for it to be processed.

And, let’s not forget that, while people started changing the way they look at crypto — the development of DeFi clearly indicates it — everyone is still in it in order to make a profit, rather than to ensure that issues like corruption are solved through this emerging technology. So, in order to get into crypto and stay, people need it to be easy and pay off, which led to the creation of projects that will invest on users’ behalf and secure returns for them, such as Synthesis Bank.

What is Synthesis Bank?

Synthesis Bank is a CertiK-audited project that calls itself a ‘sophisticated smart investment bank built on Ethereum smart contracts, that allows investors to invest in digital assets and other new alternative financial products in the blockchain ecosystem.’

Basically, the project recognizes that crypto is still a relatively new high-growth market, but also that it has problems, such as trust, accessibility, efficiency and management. People can’t know whether or not they can trust any coin, given how many scams there were in the industry.

There is also the issue of accessing coins which has been quite difficult in the past unless you are after BTC or ETH. And, lastly, the process of trading and managing coins and tokens can be overwhelming. Everything that banks used to do for you in traditional finance is now your responsibility, which may be more than what some people were willing to accept.

Synthesis bank offers a solution through the use of its own coin, STB Token.

What Does STB Token Do?

Synthesis Bank created a tradeable digital ERC20 token that represents its own virtual share. Anyone who holds the token is entitled to receive monthly dividends based on the performance of realized investment over a period of time.

So, essentially, 50% of realized profits end up credited back to token holders in the form of USDT stablecoin. Another 30% gets reinvested into the bank, while the remaining 20% are used to fund ongoing operation and the Bank’s investment activities, whether legal, auditing, analysis or otherwise.

While the project does carry the name ‘bank,’ it is not like traditional banks, as it is based entirely on smart contracts, trading algorithms, transparency, and alike. So, on the outside, investors are expected to purchase STB tokens and receive rewards for it. On the inside, the bank gets users’ investment, and then through deep and careful market analysis, it uses those funds for its own investments in order to make returns. Half of those returns are then given to its users.

The idea is to grant users passive income and continue to grow in popularity and use, which will secure more money for users as time goes by. And, of course, all of it revolves around the STB token, which was created in Q1 of this year, so it is a fairly young coin. The project spent the entire last year working on the idea and app development, and it should be ready to hold its pre-sale in July 2021, while the public sale will come around October. Then, the exchange listing is expected in November, while the first dividends are expected to arrive in December of this year.