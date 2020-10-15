Kava enables developers to build fully decentralized financial services that can be supported through existing and unique distributed governance implementations. Unlike a majority of DeFi projects, the Kava team is not the sole contributor to the platform and not a central authority. The platform is run by hundreds of nodes worldwide using its distributed architecture which allows it to reach a global audience if its financial services while remaining immune to regulatory scrutiny any centralized entity would be beholden to.

Unlike other blockchain ecosystems with similar architecture, including Ethereum, Kava promotes a thriving governance structure that empowers all stakeholders with the responsibility of determining the management and evolution of the platform. It’s worth noting that this design beats the historical alternatives where developers and miners can’t see eye to eye on issues relating to core system upgrades resulting in a perpetual standoff. Instead, Kava relies on a working principle that incentivizes validators – the equivalent of miners – to update the network, vote on changes, and generally ensure that the blockchain flourishes.

Interestingly, a similar model powers Harvest.io, the first application to launch and operate on the Kava Blockchain. Harvest is a DeFi-based money market where users can borrow and lend digital assets. Where previous Ethereum-based projects like Compound and Aave have built money markets, they have only been able to serve ETH and Ethereum-based assets (ERC-20 tokens). On the other hand, Harvest is uniquely designed to support a wide range of cryptocurrencies from many blockchain ecosystems. This is thanks to the team’s decision to build Kava with Cosmos SDK and capitalize on its cross-chain functionality that has been under development since 2017.

And similar to established Ethereum-based lending protocols like Compound, Harvest is looking to preserve decentralization by distributing its native governance token, HARD, to users. As such, users can take advantage of multiple Collateral Debt Positions (CDPs) powered by Kava and Harvest while earning HARD for participating in the platform. Compounding or nesting rewards are possible as well. For example, you can mint USDX with BTC on Kava and earn KAVA token rewards and then take that USDX and lend it on Harvest’s money market for USDX, where you will get paid interest and HARD tokens. However, note that only Harvest’s supply side of the money market will be available at launch. The borrowing market will be available in December of 2020 at the next scheduled upgrade.

How downstream reward models work in DeFi

As stated earlier, Kava and Harvest’s symbiotic connection enables nested rewards, providing more earning power to users. The best way to explain this emerging concept in the DeFi landscape is to take a look at an existing application of it in the Ethereum ecosystem. Maker, a lending and borrowing protocol with similar features to Kava, allows users to collateralize Ethereum to mint Dai tokens, which is a stablecoin. Also, it introduces DAI Saving Rates (DSR) as a mechanism to ensure that the price of DAI remains pegged to the US dollar. The protocol automatically increases the saving rates when the DAI price falls below $1 and decreases it when the supply of DAI surpasses its demand.

While this mechanism proved to be effective at first, Compound’s decision to introduce the COMP reward system for DAI depositors on June 15 has indirectly reduced its effectiveness. Now more than ever, a broad range of DeFi protocols, including Compound, encourage investors to deposit or lock DAI to earn governance tokens.

What this means is that there is an explosion of demand for DAI. Although the DSR has remained at 0% for a while now, DAI continues to trade above the 1 USD mark due to Compound’s returns. Knowing fully well that the DSR mechanism is not as potent as before, the MakerDAO community moved to boost the supply of DAI by expanding the contribution of fiat-backed users – USDC holders – to the supply of DAI. At the time of writing, USDC contributed to almost $500 million worth of the DAI in circulation.

As such, the number of DAI minted by locking USDC has risen to almost half of the supply of the stablecoin. In essence, Dai has slowly transitioned from a fully crypto-backed stablecoin to a hybrid digital asset that partly relies on fiat-backed collaterals. Even though this connotes a shift in the Maker ecosystem dynamics, it has eliminated the large disparities between the supply and the demand of DAI.

Now, we have more DAI in circulation. However, the supply’s increase is yet to cancel out the high demand caused by the numerous DeFi protocols offering rewards for depositing DAI. It is worth noting that this symbiotic relationship between multiple DeFi applications and how they continue to propel the demand for DAI have led to the creation of a similar but more robust downstream model for USDX.

HARD token can generate impressive price movement

Just as COMP became an instant success when launched, the Kava community believes that the HARD token will generate exciting price trends. This is partly because KAVA and Harvest maintain a symbiotic relationship where USDX, which is the output of the KAVA CDP module, plays a vital role in the reward mechanism of Harvest.io and its governance. More importantly, Harvest.io comes with cross-chain features that allow it to support a wide array of crypto networks and assets not available on other DeFi apps.

Some of the assets supported are BNB, Binance USD, BTC, and XRP. In June of 2020, Kava proved that its cross-chain implementation works with the release of its first bridge to Binance Chain. There is every reason to believe that the same result will accompany its quest to enable interoperable links with other established blockchains.

Validation and security

Kava has identified itself as one of the few DeFi projects committed to users’ security by partnering with some of the financial landscape’s biggest entities to optimize its community-based governance system. The list of validators and voters charged with responsibilities of validating and voting on upgrades include Binance, OKEx, and Huobi.

For now, there are over 100 validators on the Kava blockchain, which ensure that the network is always secure and implement viable features and changes. Like Kava, Harvest will incorporate a similar governance model and even inherit the validators of its parent blockchain to provide robust security for its cross-chain money market.